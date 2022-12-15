SunMoney Solar Group Launches Asset-Backed Cryptocurrency SDBN2 After The Success Of Its Previous Token
After the successful completion of SDBN1, SDBN2 is the world's first Community Solar Plant Programme TokenDUBAI, UAE, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SunMoney Solar Group, which runs the world's largest Community Solar Power Program, has recently opened applications for its own value-producing asset-backed cryptocurrency token, the SDBN2 token, after successfully selling all the SDBN1 tokens introduced earlier. The SDBN2 token is a digital currency that is based on the Smart Digital Business Network (SDBN) business model, which was designed to offer financial assistance and support for businesses and individuals that wish to transition to solar energy. This cryptocurrency is backed by the increasing solar power-producing capacity of the SunMoney Solar Group.
The SDBN2 token provides investors with a unique opportunity to invest in a physical, real-world asset with lasting value. Not only does it provide an efficient way to manage and store energy, but it also automatically generates wealth for its holders through dividends on a monthly basis. In addition, users have access to real-time energy data and analytics that can be used to make informed investment decisions. For those looking to capitalize on renewable energy sources, investing in the SDBN2 token is a great option. With an established infrastructure and reliable guarantor system, this digital currency has immense potential for growth and profit.
SDBN2 token purchasers will benefit from a steady, monthly passive income generated through the company's available solar power plant capacity. This is enabled by a state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) system that optimizes the use of sunshine to maximize yield. The AI also handles reinvestment, allowing for part of the income generated to be used towards purchasing more solar capacity. This provides an opportunity for compounding returns and increasing one's overall income without any extra effort required on their part.
"The fund has been designed to be simple, transparent and effective in its operation, with minimal investment requirements. Investing in this fund provides investors with the opportunity to participate in the growth and development of solar-powered businesses while also receiving a steady stream of income from their investments. Your tokens will begin generating a passive income immediately after purchase. In the first two years of your investment, rather than paying you out monthly, our AI will reinvest your gains to buy additional solar power-generating capacity for you." said Peter Bahorecz, Chief Networking Officer from SunMoney Solar Group
The Smart Digital Business Network Fund is an innovative investment vehicle designed to provide a secure form of funding for solar powered businesses. The fund consists of 8,000 Smart Digital Business Network packages which have a face value of $4,000,000 and are divided into 400,000,000 tokens with a face value of one cent or 0.01USD. The initial solar share of the fund is 1,000,000 watts, and this amount is regularly increasing as all revenue generated from the fund is used to purchase additional solar shares. Revenue for the fund is sourced primarily from the sale of electricity generated by the solar shares as well as from expanding its program. It offers investors low-risk opportunities for earning returns with higher yields than traditional investments while also providing a secure form of funding for solar-powered businesses.
As more solar capacity is added and the company grows, so does the number of Watts each SDBN2 token represents. As a result, over time the value of one's tokens will increase in proportion to their associated power generation. This creates an incentive for long-term investments in SDBN2 as they offer greater potential returns at minimal cost. The generated income can be used by investors to purchase more tokens or to be withdrawn as cash. In either case, it provides them with access to financial freedom and stability through renewable energy production. With 400 million tokens available in total, now is a great time to consider investing in SDBN2 and reaping its rewarding benefits!
