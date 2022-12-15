Tom French Jewellery Unveils New Bespoke Engagement Ring Collection

18ct White Gold Aquamarine & Diamond Ring Platinum 0.78ct Diamond Engagement Ring 18ct White Gold Cushion Sapphire & Diamond Cluster Ring

Tom Fench Jewellery's latest bespoke engagement rings have been expertly crafted and specially designed to perfectly capture a couple's love story.

ASCOT, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM , December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bespoke engagement rings are a special way to declare love and commitment. With the help of the jewellers at Tom French Jewellery, their customers can customise their rings just the way they’d like them to be. Tom French Jewellery will provide expert advice and guidance to locate or create a dream ring, complete with a personalised centre stone. Their creative designers are here to help bring ideas to life - be it a classic design with a few tweaks or something truly unique.

Engagement Rings Through The Ages

It's incredible to think that exchanging rings as a symbol of eternal love has been going on for centuries. Egyptians believed a ring represented eternity and the Romans used it to represent fidelity; nowadays, people are still using the same symbols with engagement and wedding bands. But what's the difference between them? An engagement ring represents the promise of future marriage between both partners and should be worn all throughout the engagement, but a wedding band symbolises the commitment to each other and is typically exchanged on the wedding day itself.

How To Wear A Bespoke Engagement Ring

In western culture, engagement rings are typically worn on the 4th finger on the left hand, and after getting married, the wedding ring should go on first with the engagement ring second. Some people choose to add an eternity ring to the stack - often given after having a child or after an important anniversary - which should be placed above the engagement ring in order to put your bespoke engagement ring in the middle. Unfortunately, though, three rings can be uncomfortable; as a result, some opt for wearing their eternity ring on the fourth finger of their right hand instead.

Bespoke Engagement Ring Settings

An engagement ring isn't simply a centre gemstone, but rather an ensemble of brilliance and beauty. The intricate details of the settings play just as important a role in creating that special sparkle; not to mention how they determine its longevity and security for years to come. When searching for the dream symbol of love, it’s essential to consider everything: from stone selection right through to the craftsmanship behind each setting!

Crafting a stunning bespoke engagement ring involves a careful selection of both the centre gemstone and its setting.

Jewellers have 8 main settings they can choose from to securely hold each diamond, with beauty, advantages and considerations specific to each option.

The Prong Setting

For centuries, the timeless elegance of the prong setting has been used to showcase stunning engagement rings. This classic design features a basket that securely cradles each gemstone's pavilion while elegantly elevating its beauty - making it both practical and beautiful.

The Bezel Setting

For an engagement ring with a smooth, glossy finish and heightened security, many are turning to the timeless bezel setting. The delicate cup shape of this antique-inspired design graces any gemstone placed in its centre with sophisticated style; then its polished rim is gently folded over for a secure fit that will last forever.

The Split-Shank Setting

The sleek and modern design of a split shank ring will add a unique and eye-catching detail to your jewellery collection! As the name implies, this type of ring features a two-piece shank that splits into two sides, giving the band some extra sparkle for an enhanced look.

The Pavé Setting

Engagement rings with pavé settings are the epitome of luxury and sparkle. The name comes from the French meaning “to pave” because it looks like a path paved with diamonds - each stone carefully pronged together to create an uninterrupted glimmer that commands attention wherever you go.

The Channel Setting

Channel settings are an elegant way to showcase diamonds, where they nestle between sleek metal rows in the band. This method of setting creates a continuous line that adds an extra bit of shine and sparkles for occasions big or small - all without using prongs!

The Halo Setting

his classic style features one centre diamond surrounded by an intricate "halo" of extra sparkle to create an eye-catching effect. Plus for those who wish to incorporate more colour into their ring design, halo settings are perfectly suited for coloured gemstones too – with glistening diamonds providing a stunning contrast and definition around each vivid stone.

The Cathedral Setting

Engagement rings in the Cathedral setting style offer an enduring elegance and timeless beauty. With its signature arches, this unique design can beautifully frame a diamond - whether set with prongs or bezel. Thanks to the higher positioning of the stone within this style’s architecture, it lends itself to creating impressive looks that have greater dimensionality through increased size visual perception as well.

The Cluster Setting

Make a bold statement with the striking illusion of one big diamond without breaking your wallet.

This unique design uses smaller diamonds strategically placed together to provide an impression of one large stone.

Tom French Jewellery strive to craft every bespoke engagement ring with the utmost attention. They strongly believe that beauty and durability should coexist in perfect harmony. That's why they combine traditional craftsmanship with modern technology to create exquisite jewellery that oozes style and lasts a lifetime. Whether the preference is sleek designs or bold statements, Tom French Jewllerry's experienced in-house designers are there to make sure each piece is crafted with integrity - a guarantee that each bespoke engagement ring will remain as timelessly beautiful as the day it was first designed.