Application Delivery Controller Market Predicted to grow from US$ 3.2 Bn in 2022 to US$ 7.4 Bn by 2032

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An application delivery controller (ADC) market is a network device that manages and optimizes the delivery of applications over a network. ADCs are commonly used in data centers and other large networks to improve the performance, reliability, and security of applications.

The ADC market has grown in recent years due to the increasing demand for scalable and flexible solutions for managing and delivering applications in complex network environments. Some of the key players in the ADC market include F5 Networks, Citrix, and A10 Networks.

The application delivery controller market is anticipated to grow from US$ 3.2 Bn in 2022 to US$ 7.4 Bn by 2032, according to a report by PMR. Market growth is anticipated to be fast, with a CAGR of 8.7%.

Demand for application delivery controllers is expected to increase across a number of industries as businesses strive to increase productivity and cut costs. To be able to handle both encrypted and decrypted traffic, ADC is used to decrypt traffic before it reaches the server.

In response to the growing need for cloud-based applications and the use of new technologies and data centers, demand to maintain and optimize, the application delivery controller market is expected to grow during the forecast period. In order to protect sensitive financial data from breaches with minimum risk and maximum return, cyber-attacks and the dynamic nature of the security industry have increased. Banking institutions are moving, at an accelerated rate, toward the cloud, which shows that they are capable of deploying these delivery controllers in the ADC market.

The future growth of IT & Telecom is anticipated to be positively impacted over the next few years by such developments as Bring Your Own Device and Choose Your Own Device that is anticipated to emerge in the coming years. New businesses are anticipated to be established in emerging economies, which is expected to further propel the demand for cloud-based solutions.

Key Takeaways

The application delivery controller market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 7.4 Bn by 2032.

North America is likely to have the largest share of the market for application delivery controllers.

COVID-19 is predicted to have a positive impact on the growth of the ADC industry due to the increasing acceptance of work-from-home culture by various firms.

The US market size is projected to reach US$ 2.6 Bn by 2032, at a growth rate of 8.5% over the forecast period.

According to the forecast, the vertical application delivery controller market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3%.

Competitive Landscape

As per the global application delivery controller market study, with significant suppliers such as F5 Networks, Citrix Systems, A10 Networks, Fortinet, Radware, Webscale, Barracuda Networks, Total Uptime Technologies, Array Networks, and Cloudflare the application delivery controller industry is moderately fragmented. In order to gain a competitive advantage, the companies rely on strategic collaboration activities and acquisitions to broaden their client base and gain market share.

To simplify the introduction of a zero-trust model to secure published workloads and services, Kemp announced the launch of the Zero Trust Access Gateway architecture in May 2021. Using the ZTAG solution, customers will be able to apply zero trust logic to load-balanced web-based applications using proxy, authentication, access logic, and automation.

In June 2021, Radware and Fujitsu teamed up with healthcare organizations across Spain to alleviate challenges posed by Covid-19. To balance network load for web, mobile, and cloud-based applications, Fujitsu implemented Radware Application Delivery Controller Alteon across healthcare organizations.

Key Companies Profiled

F5 Networks

Citrix Systems

A10 Networks

Fortinet

Radware

Key Segments Covered

By Type

Hardware-Based Application Delivery Controller

Virtual Application Delivery Controller

By Service

Integration and Implementation

Training, Support and Maintenance

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

IT and Telecom

Government and Public Sector

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Other

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

