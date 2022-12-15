Global Canned Tilapia Market: Current Developments, Company, Product Type, Application, Regions and Forecast till 2030
The global canned tilapia market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2021-2030.
When research walks on the field, judgment does not walk off.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Canned Tilapia Market Overview
— Harold
Whitefish that has been filleted, submerged in water, and sealed in a can makes up the majority of canned tilapia, a seafood product.The market for canned tilapia is expected to expand globally. The rising demand for fish goods, which includes canned Tilapia, is responsible for this expansion.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
The market for canned tilapia is divided into two types: fresh and frozen. Due to its strong demand from restaurants and consumer-focused retail establishments, the Fresh category is anticipated to dominate the market during the projection period. Over the next seven years, the volume of the frozen category is anticipated to increase at a faster rate than the fresh category.
Get Sample PDF of Global Canned Tilapia Market Market Analysis
Due to their extensive distribution network and dominance in the food retail sector, supermarkets are most likely to be the major application segment for canned tilapia. During the forecast period, hypermarkets are anticipated to hold the biggest market share. This is a result of their broad geographic reach and enormous consumer base.
North America is anticipated to hold the greatest market share for canned tilapia worldwide, followed by Europe. The region with the fastest growth is predicted to be Asia-Pacific. Over the next five years, it is expected that both Latin America and Africa would experience tremendous growth.
Prominent Key Players of the Global Canned Tilapia Market
• Starkist
• Bumble Bee Foods
• Chicken of the Sea International
• Crown Prince
• Natural Sea
• Roland Foods Corporation
• Wild Planet
• Tri Marine International
• High Liner Foods
• Mazzetta Company
• CamilAilmentos
• Guangdong GanZhu Canned Foods
• Gomes da Costa
Key Market Segments Table: Global Canned Tilapia Market
Based on types, the Global Canned Tilapia Market is primarily split into:
• Fresh
• Frozen
By Application, the Global Canned Tilapia Market is primarily split into:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Online Retailers
• Others
Purchase this report
Measurement Center By geography, the global Canned Tilapia Market is divided into:
• North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
• East Asia
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Europe
• Germany
• United Kingdom
• France
• Italy
• Russia
• Spain
• Netherlands
• Switzerland
• Poland
• South Asia
• India
• Pakistan
• Bangladesh
• Southeast Asia
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Singapore
• Malaysia
• Philippines
• Vietnam
• Myanmar
• Middle East
• Turkey
• Saudi Arabia
• Iran
• United Arab Emirates
• Israel
• Iraq
• Qatar
• Kuwait
• Oman
• Africa
• Nigeria
• South Africa
• Egypt
• Algeria
• Morocco
• Oceania
• Australia
• New Zealand
• South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Colombia
• Chile
• Venezuela
• Peru
• Puerto Rico
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before Purchasing This Report
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The world market for canned tilapia has been significantly impacted by the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19. As a result of the crisis, a number of nations have put sanctions on Ukraine, a major producer of tilapia in cans. This has increased the cost of tilapia in cans in several nations, and this trend is expected to last for some time. In the meantime, rising earnings and increased seafood consumption in Asia are expected to increase demand for canned tilapia.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Global Canned Tilapia Market
Over the coming years, the canned tilapia market is anticipated to expand due to a number of important factors. These factors include rising consumer appetite for seafood in wealthy countries, rising population growth in emerging nations, increased adoption of flexible aquaculture technology across diverse locations, and rising demand from food service providers. The high cost of canned tilapia goods and the subpar sustainability of aquaculture operations are just two obstacles that might prevent this sector from expanding.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
Increased Restaurant Demand: One of the main drivers of market expansion is the rising demand for canned tilapia among dining establishments.
Growing Health Consciousness: Another factor driving the market growth is increasing health consciousness among people across the globe.
Following is the list of TOC for the Global Canned Tilapia Market
• Global Market - Executive Summary
• Global Canned Tilapia Industry Outlook
• Global Market Overview
• Global Market Definition
• Market by Type
• Growth Rate by Type
• Market by Application
• Competitor Landscape by Players
• Market Competition by Manufacturers
• Key Companies Status
• Manufacturing Cost Analysis
• Growth Rate by Application
• Company Profiles
• Market Possibilities, Risks, Challenges, and Influencing Factors
• Examination of Value Chain and Sales Channels
• Research Findings
• Appendix
• Disclaimer
• Conclusion
Why is a Global Canned Tilapia Market Research Report so Important?
• For companies and organizations interested in learning more about the state of the market today and its possibilities for the future, a worldwide
canned tilapia market research study is a crucial resource.
• In addition to a study of the major factors influencing the industry's growth, this report offers a thorough analysis of the market.
• It offers information on significant market trends and changes that are currently occurring.
• The competitive environment in the global market for canned tilapia is thoroughly examined in the study.
Mahesh Patel
VIRTUOSE MARKET RESERACH PRIVATE LIMITED
+1 917-267-7384
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn