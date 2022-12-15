Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market size to grow by USD 31.09 bn growth opportunities led by Hyatt and Diamond Resorts

Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market

The vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market size was valued at USD 17.82 bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 31.09 bn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.59%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vacation ownership, or timeshare, market has seen exponential growth in recent years. Vacation ownership offers a unique alternative to traditional hotel stays and provides consumers with a variety of options for how they choose to experience their vacations. With the rise of the global tourism industry, more people are looking for ways to save on travel costs while still enjoying quality experiences. Timeshares offer a great option for those who want to own a piece of their vacation destination without having to pay full price upfront.

Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market

Vacation Ownership, commonly known as timeshares, is an increasingly popular travel option for many seeking leisurely getaways. Timeshare properties are typically set up as a shared ownership model, whereby multiple parties collectively own the same property and can use it on a predetermined schedule. A variety of companies offer shareholders access to exclusive resorts and amenities in exchange for their investment.

The Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market is growing at a steady pace due to its affordability and convenience. This market provides buyers with the opportunity to purchase fractional ownership in vacation homes or condominiums located around the world in desirable locations such as Hawaii, Mexico, and Florida. The cost of vacation ownership is often significantly lower than purchasing a comparable property outright; moreover, owners benefit from access to resort-style amenities like pools, golf courses, restaurants, spas and more.

The rapid growth of the vacation ownership market is due in large part to the growing global wealth of individuals with high net worth. Because it offers many benefits, such as luxury lodging and travel, vacation ownership is gaining popularity. This will likely boost the industry worldwide. Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare Market) Market Report provides an in-depth analysis of the market. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market's key segments, trends and drivers. It also examines the competitive landscape and factors that play a significant role in it.

A timeshare is the most popular form of lodging. The owner can use it for a set period of time, typically a few weeks in a season. Major global hotels have entered this industry to capitalize on the increasing popularity of timeshare accommodation. They offer a wide variety of goods in various destinations. In the vacation ownership market, there are three types: floating week, fixed week and points-based. The fixed-week arrangement gives the resort owner rights for the same period each year. A floating-week system is different from a fixed-week system. It allows the owner to adjust the vacation time every year according to the business's needs.

Key Development

> Hilton and Genting Group collaborated to open Resorts World Las Vegas in June 2021, which is the largest multi-brand Hilton resort ever built.

Key Market Segments

Type

Timeshares

Vacation/Travel Clubs

Fractionals

Others

Application

Private

Group

Key Market Players included in the report:

Wyndham

Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Hilton Grand Vacations

Hyatt

Diamond Resorts

Bluegreen Vacations

Disney Vacation Club

