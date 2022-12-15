iDenfy’s identity verification enhances the recruitment process for UpStack
iDenfy’s partnership with UpStack will help onboard tech applicants to the recruitment platform quickly and securelyKAUNAS, LITHUANIA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iDenfy, an all-in-one ID verification, compliance and fraud prevention startup, announced a new collaboration with UpStack, the premium staffing solution for fast-growing companies. The newly integrated ID verification will prevent fraudulent documents while quickly onboarding UpStack’s customers.
Remote hiring increases the chances of identity fraud. Despite that, iDenfy argues that such security challenges can be resolved by implementing the right security tools. To prevent dishonest candidates and catch fraudsters using fake identities, UpStack chose iDenfy’s AI-powered identity verification service.
UpStack reveals that the decision to partner with iDenfy was based on several important factors. iDenfy offered to provide an accurate report for identity checks globally, with a straightforward process and fast response from the team. The fraud prevention startup also includes customer support, which made it easier for UpStack to contact new partners and ask for guidance.
iDenfy’s AI-powered algorithm ensures that the candidate’s face matches their ID document, taking a few seconds to extract and compare data. It takes four steps or a maximum of two minutes for the applicant to complete the process. For complete accuracy, the startup’s in-house expert team double-checks the software’s results in real-time.
Additionally, UpStack upgraded its security system and implemented a second tool from iDenfy, AML Screening. Each applicant is screened by running quick database checks, including sanctions, PEPs, and global watchlists. Now, UpStack is fully compliant with the ever-changing KYC and AML compliance requirements.
As a result, with the user-friendly onboarding process and less time spent on verifications, UpStack noticed increased conversion rates. According to UpStack, the partnership helped create a more trusted relationship with candidates who now feel safe providing personal information, as the platform has modern fraud prevention tools to prove it.
“Thanks to iDenfy, we feel more secure and in control when onboarding globally distributed talent. So far, we managed to spot three cases of people that were trying to provide false documentation during the new identity verification process,” — explained Roxanna Duta, UpStack’s Head of Talent.
“Reducing fraud rates and hiring time is essential for modern staffing platforms, such as UpStack. We’re excited to form this long-term partnership with a responsible enterprise that values efficient fraud prevention tools and prioritizes investing in the security of the talented people in tech,” — said Domantas Ciulde, iDenfy’s CEO.
Eva Azaraviciute
iDenfy
email us here