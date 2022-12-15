Industrial Rectifiers Market to grow by 7.9% Y-O-Y : Customer-centered solutions will drive Growth - Market.us

Industrial Rectifiers Market

The industrial rectifier market size was valued at USD 8.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction: Industrial Rectifiers

The industrial rectifier market is an important component of the global economy. Rectifiers are used in a variety of industries, and applications including medical, automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, marine and military. In this article, we will discuss the current size and future growth prospects of the industrial rectifier market. We will also take a look at the different types of rectifiers available on the market today, as well as their advantages and disadvantages. Furthermore, we will explore some key industry trends that are impacting this sector.

Market Size: Global Overview

The global industrial rectifier market size was valued at USD 8.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028. Asia Pacific is the largest region for industrial rectifier applications, accounting for more than 40% of the global market share in 2020 due to its large electronics sector and high demand from China, Japan, South Korea, India, and other countries in the region. North America also holds a significant share of the global market as manufacturers are investing heavily in advanced technologies such as energy-efficient solutions that reduce energy consumption and cost savings.

With an increasing demand for reliable power supplies across various sectors including automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, telecommunications & IT, consumer electronics and others; North America and Europe have become major contributors to the industrial rectifier market growth over recent years.

Growth Drivers: Key Factors

The global industrial rectifiers market is projected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period due to several factors. One of the main drivers of this market growth is the growing demand for high-power applications in the automotive and electronics industry. The increasing production of automobiles and electric vehicles, which require higher-performance rectifiers, will further propel the growth of the industrial rectifiers market.

In addition, technological advancements such as improved efficiency and durability are also key factors contributing to the growth of this market. With advancements such as improved heat dissipation techniques, integrated circuits (ICs), increased temperature stability and better protection schemes, these rectifiers can handle larger amounts of power with greater reliability than traditional products. This has enabled manufacturers to use them for more specialized purposes in various industries including aerospace & defense, energy & power generation and medical technology.

Regional Analysis: Industry Leaders

The industrial rectifiers market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are expected to hold a major share in the global industrial rectifiers market due to increasing demand from various industries such as automotive and electrical & electronics. Moreover, high investment in research and development activities by industry leaders in these regions will lead to technological innovation which is expected to drive regional growth over the forecast period.

Key Market Players included in the report:

ABB

Siemens

AEG Power Solutions

Dawonsys

Powercon

Raychem RPG

Spang Power Electronics

Neeltran

Xi’an Zhongkai Power Rectifier

Controlled Power

GERE

Fuji Electric

DongAh

PNE SOLUTION

Asia Pacific is likely to be a lucrative region for global industrial rectifier manufacturers due to rising demand from countries like India, China, Japan and South Korea for higher efficiency products.

Key Market Segments

Type

LCR

MCR

HCR

Application

Smelting Industry

Chemical Industry

Transportation

Others

Challenges: Limitations

Industrial rectifiers provide an effective and reliable way to convert alternating current (AC) into direct current (DC). However, the use of industrial rectifiers comes with certain challenges and limitations. The most common limitation is the need for high initial costs for installation. Industrial rectifiers are often expensive and require a substantial amount of financial investment upfront. In addition, these systems also require frequent maintenance and repairs in order to keep them running efficiently over time.

Another challenge posed by industrial rectifiers is their power output capacity. Although these systems are designed to handle significant loads of energy, they can be limited when it comes to meeting higher power needs. This makes it difficult for businesses or individuals who have larger energy requirements as they may have to look at alternative solutions or upgrade their existing systems in order to meet their goals.

Conclusion: Future Outlook

The global industrial rectifiers market is a rapidly evolving sector that offers many opportunities for players. The growing demand from the power and energy industry, especially from emerging markets such as India and China, will fuel growth in this market. Moreover, an increasing number of renewable energy projects are expected to drive demand for high-efficiency rectifiers over the forecast period.

The need to reduce operating costs and increase productivity has been driving manufacturers to invest heavily in modernizing their production facilities with advanced technologies such as industrial rectifiers. As a result, some of the leading players are focusing on developing cutting-edge solutions that can improve efficiency and reduce operational costs. Additionally, research activities are being conducted by several companies to develop new products and technologies which could potentially revolutionize the way industrial rectification is done.

