Glorium Technologies Launches Its Own Startup Marketing Agency
Glorium Technologies, a full-cycle software development provider, is expanding its presence in the marketing field.PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, US, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In October 2022, the company's growth marketing division became a subsidiary called Glorium Marketing, aimed at helping startups promote their products and services and increase revenues with cohesive strategies.
Since 2021, Glorium Technologies has been building an in-house marketing team. Initially, the task of the growth department was to cover the strategic planning, communication, and promotional needs of Glorium clients' developing products. The team reached the expected goals and grew above them with impressive results in less than a year.
Today, Glorium Marketing employs dozens of specialists and experts in various digital marketing fields. A particular focus is on technology startup promotion.
Glorium Marketing competencies include:
- Strategy development and implementation, activities planning
- Paid and organic online presence enhancement
- Content marketing, SMM, and PR
- ABM and email marketing
- Mobile application development and search optimization (ASO)
- Web design and development
- Extensive analytics and conversion tracking
- Other services
Glorium Marketing's unique specialization is fine-tuning the product-market fit, the perfect niche, and the audience for the founder's ideas simultaneously with the software development. It helps to quickly get new products to the right place in the market, stimulate their growth, attract new investments, scale and get to the unicorn stage in the most efficient way.
"We assembled our startup marketing team to deliver complementary services to our existing clients and help them grow during and immediately after the development phase. Now decades of experience and extensive expertise from different business fields are available for any tech startup outside that on the path to making the world an even better place," – says Andrei Kasyanau - CEO and co-founder of Glorium Technologies.
To find out more about Glorium Startup Marketing Agency services and inquire about cooperation, please visit the website: https://marketing.gloriumtech.com/ and reach out to the contact person: Anna Voznaya.
