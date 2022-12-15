High Speed Camera Market Size to Hit USD 550.36 Million by 2027

Global high speed camera market size to grow at a CAGR of 7.26% by 2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High Speed camera are used for shooting slow motion videos. The camera takes thousands of burst images and compile them to create a smooth video. They are used to analyze events in slow motion and capture the effects which are invisible to naked eye. Advancements in high-speed sensor technology have presented the possibility for the creation of high-speed cameras. The more substantial resolution capacities mean a sharper image with less noise is possible, which can increase user's abilities to see aspects of an event that were not visible prior. The high-speed camera allows events too quick to see with the human eye to be analyzed and captured. To meet the demands of customers, along with several critical applications of high-speed cameras, had led to the development of high-speed digital imaging technologies since 1989.

Strategic Insights:

The high speed camera market players focus on new product innovations and developments by integrating advanced technologies and features in their products to compete with the competitors.

2019: NEC Corporation developed a high-speed-camera object recognition in collaboration with partners, comprising Ishikawa Senoo Laboratory, The University of Tokyo, and Graduate School of Information Science and Technology. This camera uses artificial intelligence (AI) to instantaneously review large numbers of images captured by high-speed cameras operating at speeds of 1,000 frames per second.

2019: AOS Technologies released New Imaging Studio v4 with the features such as, Support M-VIT cameras, OSD Logo support, Auto download functionality, Resolution resizing function for Movie Export, Global Erase Buffer mode, and many others.

Report Scope:

Market Size Value in - US$ 302.56 Million in 2018

Market Size Value by - US$ 550.36 Million by 2027

Growth rate - CAGR of 7.2% from 2019-2027

Forecast Period - 2019-2027

Base Year - 2019

No. of Pages - 226

No. of Tables - 110

No. of Charts & Figures - 94

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Component ; by Resolution , by Frame Rate , and Application

Regional scope - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Country scope - US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Component Segment Insights

Based on component, the high-speed camera market is segmented into image sensor, lens, batteries, image processors, fans and cooling systems, memory systems and others. The Image Sensors segment is expected to hold the prime market share in the high speed camera market, owing to its wide component in businesses and enterprises. A high speed camera involves many critical components such as sensor, processor, lens, memory systems, fans and cooling systems, memory systems and a few others. Every high speed camera is reliable on these critical components for better results. The form of components varies with different types of variants of high speed cameras. High speed cameras are characterized by these components and they allow different levels of customization with respect to applications. High speed cameras components play a vital role in every industry wherein these products are deployed.

Resolution Segment Insights

Based on resolution, the high-speed camera market is bifurcated into 2 MP, 2 - 5 MP, 5 MP and above. Pixel resolution of the high-speed cameras is another important parameter to consider before purchasing it. The high-speed cameras are available in a variety of resolutions. Higher resolution cameras are choosing for applications where the field of view of the camera is large or when a very small spatial resolution is required as numerous fine details in the high-speed event.

Frame Rate Segment Insights

Based on resolution, the high-speed camera market is bifurcated into 1,000 - 5,000, 5,000 - 20,000, 20,000 - 100,000 and 100,000 and above. Frame rates are the primary factors for consideration while purchasing a high speed camera. Most high-speed cameras provide the ability to run at increasingly higher frame rates as the pixel resolution is reduced. However, the increased frame rate is not completely proportional to the reduction in resolution and typically comes with restrictions regarding the specific numbers of horizontal and/or vertical pixels to be selected with the reduced resolution. There is a very wide range of performance levels and a wide range of costs for high-speed cameras.

Application Segment Insights

Based on application, the high-speed camera market is bifurcated into automotive & transportation, industrial manufacturing, food & beverages, consumer electronics, media & entertainment, sports, healthcare and others. High speed cameras are significantly used in almost every industry for various applications. These systems provide powerful way of automatic quality assurance and high speed operations. The high speed cameras are majorly used in the automotive sector and the manufacturing sector. They act as useful tools in manufacturing based purposes as well as transportation and logistics services.

