Pasargad Migration Group: The Leading Immigration Consultant Based Out of Australia
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasargad Migration Group (PMG) is a leading immigration consultancy firm based out of Sydney, Australia. They provide services such as visa processing, migration assistance, and citizenship application support.
Pasargad Migration Group was founded in 2012 by Nima Kazemi who wanted to create a company that would offer quality service at affordable prices. Since then, the company has grown exponentially. Their clients include both individuals and corporations from around the globe. With locations in four major immigrant-producing nations, including Australia, Canada, Iran, and Turkey, PMG has a skilled multinational workforce operating without a hitch.
Nima Kazemi is regarded as a pioneer in the field; he frequently speaks at international immigration conferences, writes publications on the subject, offers advice to other immigration professionals, and conducts workshops for continuing professional development. In his words, “We strive to break through any obstacles posed by time, space, and language so that our agents and their clients can feel at ease and secure while working with us”.
“Our services are tailored to meet the specific requirements of each client. We believe that every immigrant deserves a fair chance at success and that is why we provide our clients with customized solutions. This means that no matter how complex or simple your case is, we will always strive to ensure that you receive the best possible outcome,” he added.
With more than ten years of experience, the group has overcome many challenges to become a reputable name in the immigration industry. The team consists of highly qualified professionals who are well-versed in immigration laws and regulations. They can provide you with the best immigration services at affordable prices. They firmly believe that their clients are their partners in success and provide them with unrivalled support and professional guidance at every stage
Nima Kazemi
Pasargad Migration Group was founded in 2012 by Nima Kazemi who wanted to create a company that would offer quality service at affordable prices. Since then, the company has grown exponentially. Their clients include both individuals and corporations from around the globe. With locations in four major immigrant-producing nations, including Australia, Canada, Iran, and Turkey, PMG has a skilled multinational workforce operating without a hitch.
Nima Kazemi is regarded as a pioneer in the field; he frequently speaks at international immigration conferences, writes publications on the subject, offers advice to other immigration professionals, and conducts workshops for continuing professional development. In his words, “We strive to break through any obstacles posed by time, space, and language so that our agents and their clients can feel at ease and secure while working with us”.
“Our services are tailored to meet the specific requirements of each client. We believe that every immigrant deserves a fair chance at success and that is why we provide our clients with customized solutions. This means that no matter how complex or simple your case is, we will always strive to ensure that you receive the best possible outcome,” he added.
With more than ten years of experience, the group has overcome many challenges to become a reputable name in the immigration industry. The team consists of highly qualified professionals who are well-versed in immigration laws and regulations. They can provide you with the best immigration services at affordable prices. They firmly believe that their clients are their partners in success and provide them with unrivalled support and professional guidance at every stage
Nima Kazemi
Pasargad Migration Group
email us here