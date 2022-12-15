Tradewind Finance contributes to Goumbook’s “Give a Ghaf” program with Ghaf Tree plantation at Al Khazzan Park in Dubai.

Tradewind Finance contributes to Goumbook’s “Give a Ghaf” program

Collaborates with Sesam Immigration's "Green Start" Initiative to drive UAE's sustainability goals and contribute to UN’s One Trillion Tree campaign

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With an aim to support the larger sustainability goals planned by the UAE government and the United Nations, Tradewind Finance contributed by planting Ghaf tree seedlings at the Al Khazzan Park in Dubai. The event was a collaborative effort by Sesam Immigration's "Green Start" Initiative and Goumbook's "Give-a-Ghaf” program. Tradewind Finance planted five seedlings each for every client onboarded globally in 2022 to make a worthy contribution of 500 Ghaf tree seedlings.

Staying ahead of the curve in driving sustainable initiatives, the organization believes in integrating cultural references for a greener and safer future. The Ghaf tree was declared the UAE’s national tree in 2008 and is a historical and cultural symbol of stability and peace in the region’s desert environment. Knowing that the Ghaf tree is crucial for the survival of animals and plant species, Tradewind Finance joined the cause to further extend their support to UAE's Vision 2030. Additionally, the organization has mapped out plans for green initiatives like reducing the use of plastic cups, kitchenware, and cutlery within office premises. From a business perspective, they also strive to partner with clients and other affiliates who focus on CSR and sustainability goals.

Speaking at the occasion Peter Maerevoet - CEO Asia, said, "As a global company, Tradewind is committed to creating a more sustainable world. Every tree planted will go towards the UN’s One Trillion Tree agenda and the UAE’s sustainability objectives. The Ghaf tree is integral for protecting the region’s biodiversity and is a drought-tolerant tree that can survive and stay green in a desert environment. We will always stay committed to initiating campaigns to raise awareness and support sustainable efforts in the UAE."

To keep the CSR momentum going, Tradewind Finance prioritizes investing in socially responsible efforts to ensure an equitable workplace for employees and contribute to an inclusive and empathetic corporate culture. The organization has exhibited timely solidarity with those affected during crises and regularly donates to disaster relief funds internationally. They recently contributed to the recovery and rebuilding process after the disastrous flooding in Pakistan.

Adding further on their long-term CSR strategy, Peter Maerevoet continued to say: “We are always on the lookout in the community around us to identify socially responsible opportunities. We hope our partnerships make a collective impact on how businesses are conducted globally, aiming to protect the well-being of people and the planet. We are constantly searching for partners and clients with a clear view of sustainability and CSR efforts in the hearts of their activities, for which we provide preferential factoring products.”

In the future, Tradewind Finance plans to expand its CSR efforts by participating in initiatives that build up communities across its global network. To contribute to a greener planet and encourage employees to embrace their role as socially responsible citizens, Tradewind Finance has accelerated its sustainability drive for an environment-friendly future.

