L. Ron Hubbard Westerns Make First-Time Appearance at Stetson Country Christmas
Galaxy Press attended the Stetson Country Christmas event in Las Vegas, NV, December 1 – 11, where 32 westerns written by L. Ron Hubbard were made available.
Hubbard appears to have possessed the flair of greats Louis L’Amour and Zane Grey when recounting Wild West encounters.”LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galaxy Press attended the Stetson Country Christmas event in Las Vegas, NV, December 1 – 11, one of two simultaneous events (Cowboy Christmas hosted by NFR-National Finals Rodeo, and Stetson Country Christmas hosted by Stetson) where over 250,000 ranchers, cowboys, cowgirls, and fans come to celebrate each year. As a first-time exhibitor at the event, the over 30 westerns written by L. Ron Hubbard were made available to the attendees.
— Sanford Herald
Book-reader interest ran high when seeing the colorful covers, with images from the 1930s - ‘40s pulp magazine covers the stories were initially published in, and learning that these were old-school westerns. That they were high-action, with no sex or profanity, showed that they were age-appropriate for middle-school-aged readers on up. Readers unfamiliar with Hubbard as a Western author only needed to read the review posted in the booth to become interested. “Hubbard appears to have possessed the flair of greats Louis L’Amour and Zane Grey when recounting Wild West encounters.”—Sanford Herald.
“At least three generations of readers were on hand, discovering Mr. Hubbard’s Westerns, whether children, parents or grandparents,” stated John Goodwin, President of Galaxy Press. “This was the perfect audience, and we look forward to returning next year to see our newly acquired fans and make new ones.”
L. Ron Hubbard loved the West and understood the tradition and spirit of the frontier that had infused the daily life of his Montana childhood. His Montana was a microcosm of the western frontier, an immense natural expanse that, in his own words, “swallows men up rather easily,” and a place he treasured for “its do-and-dare attitudes, its wry humor, cowboy pranks, and make-nothing of the worst and most dangerous.”
Hubbard’s fascination with the frontier and his immersion in its history and culture were the foundation for his tales of the American West that appeared in virtually every pulp magazine of consequence for the better part of two decades. In so doing, he captured the persona of a dawning nation in the shifting crosscurrents of history.
Learn more about L. Ron Hubbard Westerns at GalaxyPress.com.
