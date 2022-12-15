Microneedling Market to grow by 7.4% Y-O-Y in 2023, Candela and Lumenis emerge as Key Contributors to growth - Market.us

Microneedling Market

In 2021, the global microneedling market was valued at USD 474.4 mn. The market is expected to grow at 7.4% CAGR, between 2023 and 2032.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction: Microneedling Overview

Microneedling is quickly becoming one of the most popular cosmetic treatments due to its ability to reduce wrinkles, acne scars, and stretch marks. It is also used for hair restoration and skin rejuvenation.

Microneedling involves using fine needles that puncture the top layer of skin in order to create tiny ‘micro-injuries’ which stimulate collagen production in the deeper layers of skin. This increases blood flow and encourages new cell growth resulting in smoother, firmer skin with fewer signs of aging or scarring. The process can be done at home using derma rollers or professionally using a device called a micropen which has adjustable needle length settings for more precise results.

Market Size

The global microneedling market is expected to be worth USD 474.4 million by 2021.

Furthermore, rising disposable income, technological advancements in medical aesthetics, and growing prevalence of skin conditions are augmenting the market growth. In addition, attractive insurance reimbursement policies for dermal rejuvenation procedures have created a positive outlook for the industry. The increasing number of aesthetic clinics is also contributing to its expansion across regions such as North America and Europe.

Benefits

Microneedling has numerous benefits that make it an attractive procedure for people looking to improve the look and feel of their skin. Patients report smoother, firmer, brighter, younger-looking skin with fewer wrinkles after just one microneedling session. This minimally invasive treatment can be used to treat a variety of conditions such as acne scarring, sun damage, enlarged pores and stretch marks. It is suitable for all types of skin and can even be used on sensitive areas such as around the eyes or mouth.

Microneedling also offers long-term benefits when done regularly. It encourages healthy collagen production which promotes skin elasticity and firmness over time. Regular treatments help reduce fine lines and hyperpigmentation while improving overall tone and texture for more youthful-looking skin without surgery or downtime.

Moreover, several players are focusing on strategic partnerships and product launches with innovative technologies to expand their business reach in countries such as India, China, Japan and South Korea where customers are rapidly adopting aesthetic treatments due to lifestyle changes and societal pressure for beauty enhancement.

Challenges & Opportunities

The global microneedling market is expected to experience steady growth in the coming years, however there are certain challenges and opportunities that will shape its future direction.



One of the major challenges facing this market is rising competition due to the increasing number of players in this space. The demand for microneedling products has increased significantly over recent years, leading to new entrants entering the market with their own devices and services. This has created a highly competitive environment, making it difficult for existing players to maintain their positions in the marketplace.

On the other hand, there are also numerous opportunities available for companies within this field. With technological advancements such as miniaturization and improved precision tools, organizations have been able to produce more advanced products that can offer better results than traditional methods.

Маrkеt #КеуРlауеrѕ:

Lumenis

Cutera

Cynosure

Endymed Medical

Candela Medical

Dermaconcepts

Eclipse Aesthetics

Dermaquip

Other Key Players

Кеу Маrkеt Ѕеgmеntѕ

By Type

Laser

RF

By Product

Dermapen

Dermarollers

Derma-Stamp

By Needle Material

Silicon

Glass Hollow

Metal

By Application

Acne Scar

Traumatic & Surgical Scars

Skin Rejuvenation

Other Applications

