$21.31 Bn, Deep Learning Chip Market Trends, Growth and Share Forecasts by 2027

Global Deep Learning Chip Market to grow at a CAGR of 30% by 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep learning chip is a specialized hardware chip which acts as a brain for the device, deep learning chips have many computing cores and come with high bandwidth memory. These chips are also known as AI chips and have its application in numerous systems including CPUs, GPU, and ASIC among others.

With the availability of an enormous amount of data and vast scalability of cloud-based compute power, the chip has become a massive trend across industries in these past few years. In today’s digital world, information is the key for enterprises to be successful and to maintain sustainable growth.

The major players operating in the market for deep learning chip market Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Bitmain Technologies Holding Company, Baidu, Inc., Google, Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Xilinx Inc. among others.

Real-time consumer behavior insights and increased operational efficiency to propel the overall growth of deep learning chip market

The nature of business is becoming very competitive and to compete efficiently, enterprises nowadays relying on useful information and business analytics. Traditionally, business analytical tools were used to project sales from the data about events that were a week or month old. With the advent of artificial intelligence technology which learns in real-time and provides recommendations based on patterns, businesses have a tremendous opportunity to apply deep learning in various processes to better understand the business environment and customers.

Chip Type Insights

Graphic Processing Units (GPUs) held the major deep learning chip market share in 2018, whereas Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Owing to the factor that ASICs are very specific and less flexible but they are one of the highest performing hardware options available for artificial intelligence applications.

Technology Insights

The deep learning chipsets include system-on-chip, system-in-package, multi-chip module, and others, and other chipsets. The system-on-chip segment held the major deep learning chip market share in 2018, as it helps in reducing energy waste, space occupied by the large systems, and costs.

Industry Vertical Insights

The global deep learning chip market is categorized into BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Automotive & Transportation, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, and Others. BFSI held the major market share in the deep learning chip market, whereas healthcare is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market. The factors such as lessening the operational cost, adapting to changing compliances and regulations, focusing on core business, and integrating automation in business processes are other major factors that are fueling the growth BFSI segment in the deep learning chip market

