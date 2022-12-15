[Latest] Cluster Munitions Market | Size to increase by USD 4.9 billion by 2025: Asia-Pacific - largest Industry

Cluster Munitions Market

The conclusion of the Cluster Munitions Market report is that the global cluster munitions market is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2025

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction: Cluster Munitions

Cluster munitions are a type of explosive weapon, designed to disperse multiple bomblets or submunitions over wide areas. The aim of cluster munitions is to cause damage and casualties over large areas, often in civilian populations. Cluster munitions have been used in conflicts for decades all around the world, with devastating consequences for local communities.

The use of cluster munitions has been heavily criticized due to the indiscriminate nature of their impact, often leaving unexploded ordnance behind that can endanger civilians long after combat has ended. In 2008, an international treaty was adopted banning the use and stockpiling of cluster munitions; however, they continue to be used by some countries in conflict today.

Types of Cluster Munitions

Cluster munitions are a type of explosive weapon designed to disperse smaller bomblets over a wide area. These weapons are most commonly used in aerial bombardments and can be highly destructive, killing and maiming people indiscriminately. There are several different types of cluster munitions on the market today.

One type is an air-dropped gravity bomb. These bombs contain hundreds of smaller bomblets that are released mid-air over an enemy target. The bomblets typically contain shrapnel or incendiary materials that cause widespread destruction when dispersed over a large area.

Another type is artillery-fired cluster munition rounds, which can be launched from ground forces or warships and have a similar effect as air-dropped bombs by dispersing numerous submunitions onto enemy targets with devastating consequences.

Global Market Overview

The global cluster munitions market is estimated to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to increasing military modernization efforts by various countries and the need for improved defense capabilities. Additionally, rising security concerns and territorial disputes are leading to increased demand for efficient weapons such as cluster munitions. The growing threat of terrorist activities has also created a surge in demand for these weapons, further driving the growth of this market.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for cluster munitions, due to escalating geopolitical tensions in countries such as India, China, Japan and South Korea. With their robust defense budgets and high military investments, these nations have been actively deploying advanced weaponry systems like cluster bombs which are highly effective against ground targets.

Drivers: The increasing military expenditure by the governments of several countries is expected to foster the growth of the market. For instance, the U.S. Defense Budget for 2020 is estimated to be USD 738 billion, which represents a 4% rise compared to 2019. Such trends are likely to increase demand for cluster munitions due to their ability to deliver high explosive payloads over a large area with minimal collateral damage and fatalities.

Another driver that is anticipated to propel market growth is growing usage in combat operations owing to their precision and accuracy in delivering warheads within specified ranges. Moreover, they have a low probability of failure as compared with other munitions such as antitank missiles or artillery shells which makes them a more attractive choice among militaries worldwide.

Cluster Munitions Market Scope:

By type, the market is segmented into Anti-Tank Cluster Munitions and Anti-Personnel Cluster Munitions. By application, the market is divided into Manoeuvre, and Defend.

Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Major players profiled in the report include Textron Systems, IMI Systems, L-3 Fuzing And Ordnance Systems(L3 FOS), Lockheed Martin, NORINCO, Orbital ATK, Aeroteh, and China Aerospace Science And Technology.

Conclusion

The conclusion of the Cluster Munitions Market report is that the global cluster munitions market is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2025, due to a number of factors such as increasing defense spending among countries and an increase in regional conflicts. Moreover, this growth is also expected to be driven by technological advancements in cluster munitions capabilities, as well as their increased use for precision-guided strikes.

The report also finds that North America currently holds the majority of the global market share for cluster munitions, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

