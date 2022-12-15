CEO and Philanthropist Tamira Chapman Turns Today’s Recognition into Tomorrow’s Impact
The work that I do is intended to set the table for those coming after me to continue making the world a better place for all of us.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, Tamira Chapman earned national recognition twice as the CEO of one of America’s fastest-growing women-led businesses. She also was selected to host a virtual panel attended by thousands around the world with former First Lady Michelle Obama to discuss her latest top-selling book.
— Tamira Chapman
While she’s thankful for these milestones, it’s not just about the recognition for her; it’s about how she can leverage them into opportunities to help women of color everywhere live to their own potential.
Chapman is the CEO of Storehouse in A Box, a company she founded with her family in 2015. Since then, it’s become an award-winning technology company that creates end-to-end manufacturing and marketing solutions for fundraising organizations seeking additional revenue streams. As of 2022, the business has earned more than $100M in revenue, donated millions to non-profits, and currently operates from a 50,000-square-foot facility in metropolitan Detroit.
That success earned Chapman a #4 ranking on the Women Presidents Organization’s 2022 Women 2 Watch list, an annual compilation that recognizes America’s top 50 women-led businesses that generate at least $500,000 in annual revenues. Additionally, Chapman was ranked #8 on the organization’s The 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies of 2022.
In a press release announcing the 2022 winners from competition sponsor JP Morgan Chase, each winner represents the pinnacle of innovation in ways that will impact the future.
“This year's 50 Fastest winners are raising the bar for today's entrepreneurs," said Thelma Ferguson, Vice Chair of JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking. "These incredible business owners, and countless others, are scaling new technologies, advancing purposeful missions, and creating new pathways to success that will benefit generations to come.”
That’s why earning these rankings is so important to Chapman.
“I’ve always believed that the best way to address the needs in our community is to build the skills that allow us to close the education and wealth gaps,” said Chapman. “As I’ve done this, I’ve been able to connect with others and to help channel resources that make an impact on the issues that are most important to me.
“I want to help all people of color from those in Fortune 500 companies to residents in homeless shelters,” she continued.
Chapman’s entrepreneurial success resulted in her selection as host and moderator for a Dec. 11 virtual panel featuring Michelle Obama discussing her latest book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. In the book, Mrs. Obama shares her wisdom for navigating life’s challenges in a complex world.
The panel featured women leaders from across the country representing fields that included health care, government, education, media, and entrepreneurship. For an hour, Chapman and the group discussed the book and fielded questions from online participants.
Mrs. Obama said of the event: “Just hearing this group of women lay out their power and light is moving. Not just because I’m at the center of it, but this is who we are.”
For Chapman, helping people understand their power is a key part of her mission.
“I saw my role as moderator as preparing a table for the voices I wanted to amplify,” Chapman said. “The work that I do is intended to set the table for those coming after me to continue making the world a better place for all of us.”
Chapman lives in metropolitan Detroit. She is a graduate of Detroit Public Schools who earned her bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University and her Juris Doctor from Wayne State University Law School.
