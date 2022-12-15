Introducing One-Way Doors for Contactless Nuisance Wildlife Eviction by RNS Products Inc.

The company is an innovative leader in the North American pest control industry.

RICHMOND HILL, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- RNS Products Inc. is pleased to announce its brand-new product line: Rhino Excluders™ one-way doors for contactless eviction of nuisance wildlife.RNS Products Inc. is a world-class designer and distributor of innovative pest control products for pest management professionals. Under the Rhino Excluders™ brand, the company designs one-way doors that are ideal for humane and safe removal of nuisance wildlife such as raccoons, squirrels, skunks, opossums, rats, bats, and birds, just to name a few.In the company’s most recent news, RNS Products Inc. has launched its most exciting products to date: Introduction of three new unique designs, includes the Prochute™, Birdchute™, and Batchute™ One Way Doors. Each of these products boast innovative features designed to effectively remove wildlife from homes, small spaces, decks, and other areas, including:Prochute™• Durable 5mm ABS Plastic body | 11” x 9” x 7”• Perfect for removing raccoons, skunks, opossums, groundhogs and rabbits from attic, soffit, chimney, deck & other areas• Humane design with simple installationBirdchute™• Polypropylene (PP) Plastic body | 7” x 6.5” x 6.5”• Ideal for removing sparrows, starlings and similar size birds from dryer vents, soffit, chimney & other areas• Simple 8-hole installation, reusable, and made for professionals, tradesmen, and DIY enthusiastsBatchute™• Polypropylene (PP) Plastic body | 7” x 6.5” x 5”• Ultimate product for removing bats from attic, soffit, chimney & other areas• Ultra-light design at just 0.141 lbs (64 g)“We have over 15 years of experience running a pest control company and have in-depth knowledge of challenges associated with human-wildlife conflicts,” says co-founder of RNS Products Inc., Saman Majdnia. “We design innovative products that empower professionals, homeowners, and DIY enthusiasts to face most common pest issues with confidence. Our new line of one-way doors is just another way we are helping them to manage pests in an affordable, easy, and humane way.”RNS Products Inc. is currently located in Richmond Hill, Ontario and has plans to open a new location in Dallas, Texas, by January 2024. The company is always looking to improve distribution and meet the increasing demand for its products by partnering with retailers in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.For more information about RNS Products Inc., please visit https://rnsproducts.com/ About RNS Products Inc.RNS Products was registered in July 2020 with a goal to help the pest control industry by challenging the designs of traditional products and, in the process, design more improved products. The company is currently working on a new line of Rodent Management Products, estimated to become available by July 2023, to help with the ever-increasing rodent infestations across North America.The Company will also be available to speak to potential clients at the upcoming:2023 Pest Management Canada – Vancouver, BC – February 2-4, 2023Wildlife Expo 2023 – Myrtle Beach, SC – Feb 7-9, 2023