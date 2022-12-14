Infants 6 Months and Older Are Now Eligible for the COVID-19 Bivalent Booster at All District COVID Centers

WASHINGTON, DC — Beginning today, infants 6 months and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine at all DC Health COVID Centers. As COVID-19 case counts rise over the holiday season, Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health are encouraging residents of all ages to be up to date on their COVID-19 and flu vaccinations and boosters in order to protect their friends and family this holiday season.

The bivalent booster vaccine provides protection against the original COVID-19 virus and the new, more contagious Omicron variants. Both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 bivalent boosters are available to infants 6 months and older.

The Pfizer bivalent vaccine is recommended for individuals 6 months to 4 years of age as the third dose to complete the primary series, at least two months since their last shot. A booster dose is not authorized for children in this age group who already completed the Pfizer 3-dose primary series. The Pfizer bivalent booster is also available to individuals 5 years of age or older, regardless of which vaccine was taken for their primary series or booster as long as it has been at least two months since they have completed their primary vaccination series or since they have received the most recent COVID-19 booster dose.

The Moderna bivalent vaccine is recommended for individuals 6 months to 5 years if they received the Moderna vaccine as their primary series and it has been at least two months since their last dose. The Moderna bivalent booster is also available to individuals 6 years of age or older, regardless of which vaccine was taken for their primary series or booster as long as it has been at least two months since they have completed their primary vaccination series or since they have received the most recent COVID-19 booster dose.

DC Health continues to emphasize that the most important thing residents can do to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19 and the flu this holiday season is to be up to date with their vaccinations. There are many opportunities to get your COVID-19 booster and flu vaccines in the District:

Visit a pharmacy, walk-up vaccine clinic or COVID Center

Make an appointment with your healthcare provider

Home vaccination appointments are available for people with limited mobility by visiting coronavirus.dc.gov or calling (855) 363-0333

To find even more opportunities to get vaccinated, visit vaccines.gov

