Secretary Blinken And Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi Before Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN:  Good evening, everyone.  It’s a pleasure to welcome President Nyusi of Mozambique here to the State Department.  We are very much looking forward to our collaboration when Mozambique becomes a member of the United Nations Security Council in January, but we’re also strong partners – strong partners in helping Mozambique build stability, strong partners in building out global health together, dealing with food insecurity, and we really welcome that partnership.  There’s lots to discuss this evening, but Mr. President, thank you very much for being here, coming to the State Department, and for being in Washington this week for the summit.

PRESIDENT NYUSI:  Thank you.  Thank you also for the invitation to come here to join this forum, and also to have this small meeting with you.  We are here in your country really to try to (inaudible) our cooperation together.  And the – as you know very well, the investment from this country to my country, Mozambique (inaudible) very strong.  I had now – just now – meeting with ExxonMobil to try to discuss what we can do more.  And the Portuguese, together we have to discuss about the security of Mozambique – not only Mozambique, but Africa and all the world.  Thank you very much once again.

SECRETARY BLINKEN:  Thank you, Mr. President.  Thank you, everyone.

