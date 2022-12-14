December 2022 DFPI Consumer Connection



How to Avoid Donating to Fake Causes and Charities December is also known as the Month of Giving. In addition to holiday gift purchases for friends and family, you might also be planning your year-end gift giving to your favorite nonprofits and charities. Unfortunately, scammers also know this and are ready to prey on your charity and collect cash for themselves. These scams can look, sound, and feel very realistic. Scammers may contact you via telephone, email, text message, social media, or even through door-to-door solicitation. Some are even registered nonprofits but donate only a tiny portion of their earnings to the causes they promote. Others steal true stories and photos from legitimate crowdfunding causes to create fake GoFundMe pages. Whatever the approach, the goal is the same — getting you to “donate” to the scammer. If you have doubts about a charity or cause, you can research them on watchdog sites like CharityWatch or the Better Business Bureau. Use the IRS’s online database to see if the organization is a registered charity. For more guidelines on how to avoid donating to fake causes, read the Federal Trade Commission’s Donating Through Crowdfunding, Social Media, and Fundraising Platforms.