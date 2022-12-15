Nashville- Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti released a new statement Wednesday.

"While we hope legitimate fans will benefit from Ticketmaster's effort to provide a second chance at Taylor Swift tickets, this is a short-term solution for a long-term problem. The Tennessee Attorney General's Office remains focused on finding a more lasting solution to Ticketmaster’s ongoing issues. Our Consumer Protection team continues to review an onslaught of complaints and gather evidence. We are working hard to deliver lasting change and a fair ticket-buying experience for all consumers.”

###

#22-53: Tennessee Attorney General Skrmetti Releases New Statement Regarding Ticketmaster