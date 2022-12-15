Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,928 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,597 in the last 365 days.

Tennessee Attorney General Skrmetti Releases New Statement Regarding Ticketmaster

Wednesday, December 14, 2022 | 04:55pm

Nashville- Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti released a new statement Wednesday.

"While we hope legitimate fans will benefit from Ticketmaster's effort to provide a second chance at Taylor Swift tickets, this is a short-term solution for a long-term problem. The Tennessee Attorney General's Office remains focused on finding a more lasting solution to Ticketmaster’s ongoing issues. Our Consumer Protection team continues to review an onslaught of complaints and gather evidence. We are working hard to deliver lasting change and a fair ticket-buying experience for all consumers.”

###

#22-53:  Tennessee Attorney General Skrmetti Releases New Statement Regarding Ticketmaster

You just read:

Tennessee Attorney General Skrmetti Releases New Statement Regarding Ticketmaster

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.