Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,920 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,640 in the last 365 days.

Snake clitoris described for first time

Female genitalia are conspicuously overlooked in comparison to their male counterparts, limiting academic understanding of sexual reproduction across vertebrates like snakes and lizards.

Co-author Dr Jenna Crowe-Riddell, Postdoctoral Researcher in Neuroecology at La Trobe University said the study sparks many questions.

“It opens up new questions about the dynamics of snake mating and initiates new conversations about a whole other side of the story that we've been missing, which is the female anatomy,” Dr Crowe-Riddell said.

“When (Megan Folwell, PhD student researcher) asked the question it occurred to us that scientists have never thought to do this. So that's why we looked into some of the cells that underlie it and found red blood cells and nerves that are consistent with erectile tissue – all the hallmarks of the clitoris.”

“When you open up an anatomy textbook, and imagine you have a detailed drawing of the male genitalia, for the female genitalia a whole part of it is missing, essentially. So we're filling in that missing spot.”

Dr Crowe-Riddell says the next thing to do after this discovery is to look at other species of snakes and how they mate, through coercion or it could be seduction.

“Because one thing's for sure is that the hemipenes are incredibly variable, genitalia just evolves super quickly across animals and snakes are no exception.”

“Now we've got this anatomy, we can kind of flip the coercion assumption and say, well it could be seduction and that just hasn't really been considered that much for snakes. It's definitely considered for mammals. I think snakes have been left behind because they're scaly and a bit, bit weird, honestly,” Dr Crowe-Riddell said.

The team used bio-imaging techniques and dissection to find the hemiclitores on snakes used in the study.

Media contact: Courtney Carthy – c.carthy-oneill@latrobe.edu.au, +61 433 208 187

You just read:

Snake clitoris described for first time

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.