La Trobe students awarded prestigious scholarship

These La Trobe students are among the 150 Australian recipients awarded for 2023, announced at a ceremony held in Canberra last week, representing the largest cohort of scholars since the NCP Scholarship initiative began in 2014.

The ceremony was presided over by the Governor-General of Australia, His Excellency General the Honourable David Hurley AC DSC, who also delivered the keynote speech.

Hong Kong

Kirsten Boehm – Bachelor of Science (Zoology) student at La Trobe’s Melbourne (Bundoora) campus. Kristen’s NCP study program is Environmental Studies – Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Nathan Jasper – Bachelor of Laws (Honours/Bachelor of Commerce student at La Trobe’s Melbourne (Bundoora) campus. Nathan’s NCP study program is International Law and Human Society – City University of Hong Kong, with a planned internship at a Hong Kong law firm and an international consulting firm in Singapore.

India

Lily Reeves – Bachelor of Psychological Science student at La Trobe’s Albury-Wodonga campus. Lily’s NCP study program is Behavioural Science – O.P. Jindal University, India, with a planned internship at the Siddhi Memorial Foundation.

Singapore

Ruby Barnard - Bachelor of Nutrition Science student at La Trobe’s Melbourne (Bundoora) campus. Ruby’s NCP study program is Health – National University of Singapore, with a planned internship at the National University Hospital.

Quinn (Alexandra) Forsyth – Bachelor of Biological Sciences at La Trobe’s Melbourne (Bundoora) campus. Quinn’s NCP study program is Biological Sciences – National University of Singapore.

These study programs are planned to commence Semester 2, 2023.

About New Colombo Plan

The New Colombo Plan is a signature initiative of the Australian Government which aims to lift knowledge of the Indo Pacific in Australia by supporting Australian undergraduates to study and undertake internships in the region.

The New Colombo Plan involves a scholarship program for study of up to one year and internships or mentorships, and a flexible mobility grants program for both short and longer-term study, internships, mentorships, practicums and research.

