Dickman Supply Acquires Lyons Electrical Supply and Lighting Showroom

The purchase of this landmark Dayton business marks the fifth location for Dickman Supply and expands the company’s geographical footprint in Indiana and Ohio.

DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Geise, President of Dickman Supply, Inc., announced the purchase of Lyons Electrical Supply Company and Lighting Showroom from the Lyons family. The purchase of this landmark Dayton business marks the fifth location for Dickman Supply and expands the company’s geographical footprint in Indiana and Ohio.

Positive Customer Impact

With the acquisition, the largely commercial-based customers of Dickman Supply will have closer access to a locally stocked warehouse. Additionally, the retail customers and contractors of Lyons will enjoy an increased selection and expanded services available to them.

“This is what we like to think of as a win-win for our customers,” said Vice President Brent Palser.

Lyons Electrical was started in 1947 by Charlie Lyons, and it has been a Dayton-based, family-owned business for 75 years. After some 50 years in the business, third-generation owner, and president Tom Lyons, commented it was time to join the Dickman family.

Dickman Supply Company has served northwest Ohio since 1983, however its roots trace back to Ruben Dickman and Dickman Industrial Mill Supply in 1953, giving these two companies a combined 144 years of business experience in the great state of Ohio.

“It just made sense to make one company from two great family-oriented businesses,” remarked Geise.

Continued Operations as Lyons Electrical Supply and Lighting Showroom

The consolidation of the Dickman Greenville Lighting Showroom into the Lyons Showroom has already been completed. Operations will remain familiar at the Dayton location, maintaining the Lyons name, personnel, and operating hours. However, construction is underway to expand the warehouse to accommodate the increased inventory and delivery capacity.

About Dickman Supply

Dickman Supply, headquartered in Sidney, Ohio, is an electrical and industrial wholesaler with locations in Greenville, Celina, Marysville. It also owns and operates the Sidney-based Electro Controls, which manufactures high quality custom wiring solutions for customers nationally.

