Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Ghanaian President Akufo-Addo
December 14, 2022, 23:42 GMT
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington, D.C. Secretary Blinken thanked President Akufo-Addo for Ghana’s strong collaboration with the United States on the United Nations Security Council. They also discussed our shared commitment to bolster economic growth and investment, democracy, and security in West Africa.
