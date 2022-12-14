Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Egyptian President El-Sisi

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Washington, D.C. during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. Secretary Blinken underscored our commitment to the U.S.-Egypt strategic partnership, commended Egypt’s successful hosting of COP27, and discussed a wide range of issues, including Egypt’s important role in promoting stability in the region and our decades-long bilateral defense ties. He emphasized the importance of a diplomatic resolution on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam that would safeguard the interests of all parties. The Secretary also reiterated that the bilateral relationship is strengthened by tangible progress on human rights in Egypt. The Secretary recognized Egypt’s recent releases of political detainees and encouraged further progress to advance human rights and fundamental freedoms.