Reading Dreams, By Gene Breitbach, A Distinctive Book To Dive Deeper Into Imagination, From Reading The Book To Actually Living The Story

You might have read countless books, fiction, non-fiction, memoirs, mysteries, and many others. But have you ever wondered what it feels like to live a story, from reading the book to actually being in the story? No? Then you might be picking the wrong books.

Reading Dreams is a mesmerizing book that highlights a phenomenal yet exciting journey of a bookkeeper named Nick, an ordinary guy who likes to read. And like most readers, he is drawn into stories to the point where he finds himself in the scene described in the plot.

But the incredible story does not simply end here. It is when Nick realizes something extraordinary, something out of this world, something magical. Nick, the main character of this book, finds himself in the book he is reading. He sometimes becomes “Lt. Newberry” and ends up in the middle of a naval battle with Captain Anderson on the bridge. After reading another novel, he’s suddenly a scientist who is working on destroying the organism named Sustenance 2. How can all of this be possible when his name is not written anywhere in the books.

The captivating story will transport you into the plot from the very start. Each chapter, multiple adventures, numerous twists and turns, humor, intelligence, silliness, joys, and many other excellent attributes will make reading this unique book more fun and thrilling. And probably make you wonder if Nick becomes a part of the story he reads or if it is just his imagination that is a little too intense.

“This was beyond belief. How could I become a character in the books I was reading? Maybe I’m going crazy. I should talk to my friend Matt. Get his opinion. I think he will say I’m crazy and tell me to see a psychiatrist.” – as stated by Gene Breitbach in the voice of Nick in Reading Dreams.

About the Author:

Gene was born in South Milwaukee, WI, in 1960 and has always been very creative and imaginative. He graduated from Silver Lake College with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management. He also took flying lessons at Fond du lac, WI airport and further achieved a pilot’s license in 2003 at Phoenix East Aviation in Daytona Beach, FL. He currently resides in New Smyrna Beach, FL, after retiring from his duties and spending time writing compelling stories to enlighten readers.

Reading Dreams is self published by Author Gene Breitbach

Dated: November 20, 2022

ISBN: 978-1088057278

Available At: https://www.amazon.com/Reading-Dreams-Gene-Breitbach/dp/1088057276/

