Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Rhode Island - The Steinberg Law Group – Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Lawyers

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, USA, December 14, 2022
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2022 were exposed decades ago. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com
Rhode Island has no asbestos mines, but the state is home to one natural asbestos deposit near Diamond Hill. Residents of Rhode Island who worked in manufacturing, construction, shipbuilding and the military are at an elevated risk of developing mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. Those renovating property in Rhode Island should contact a professional asbestos abatement specialist due to the abundance of asbestos used in building many of the state’s older structures during much of the twentieth century. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com
Known jobsites, companies and locations with asbestos exposure in Rhode Island include, but are not limited to, Woonsocket Dam Generator, West Warwick Treatment Plant, Cedar Swamp Pumping Station, Manchester Street Generating Station, Pettaconsett Pumping Station, Hope Reservoir Pumping Station, South Kingstown Sewage Treatment Plant, Secret Lake Pumping Station, Portsmouth Treatment Plant, Kingston Nuclear Plant, Jamestown Pumping Station, Beaver Trail Radar Station, Howard Power Plant, Allard Street Pumping Station, Gould Island Torpedo Station, Melville Pump House, Yolden Avenue Pumping Station, Cranston Sewage Plant, Cadillac Mills, Nottingham Mill, Elmwood Mills, Packard Mills, Hamilton Mills, Slater Cotton Mill, Burgess Mills, Geneva Mill, East Providence Mill, Worcester Mills, Artic Finishing, Woolworth Company, Healthtex, Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Valley Glass, Peterson-Puritan Company, Synthron Chemical, Barrington College, University of Rhode Island, Johnson & Wales University, North Kingstown High School, Woonsocket High School, Bristol Community College, South Kingstown School, Meadowcrest Elementary School, Westminster Street School, Rhode Island School for the Deaf, Stillman White Foundry, Dytex Chemical Company, Glenon Printworks, Hasbro Company, Rhode Island College, Scituate High School, South Fogarty Elementary School, Bryant College, Norwood Elementary School, Warwick High School, Bristol High School, East Providence High School, Coventry High School, Clayville Elementary School, Tiverton High School, Paragansett High School, Lincoln High School, Isaac Paire School, Coventry Middle School, Rogers High School, Cranston High School, Middletown Elementary School, Melville Elementary School, Johnston High School, St. Rocco’s School, Barrington High School, Cumberland High School, Harrisville Elementary School, Hampton Meadow Elementary School, Sewans Elementary School, Knotty Oak Village, Nyatt School, Phillips Lead and Supply Company, Rogers Screw Company, Roland & Whytock Company, Inc., Warren Telephone, Glenlyon Dye Works, I.B. Darling Fertilizer, Seaboard Advertising Company, Amperex, Charles Burns Company, Sears, Roebuck and Company, Shipyard Ten Pen Bowling, Simpson Spring Company, Standard Mill Supply Company, Sun Oil Company, The Hudson Companies, Amatol, B & G Refractories, Davol Rubber, Brand Insulation Company, Nyman Manufacturing, Rumford Chemical Works, Rumford Ice Skating Rink, Wanamoisett Country Club, U.S. Rubber Products, Inc., Union Oil Company, Union Railroad Company, Ricci Farm Greenhouse, C. B. Cottrell and Sons Company, Clark Falls Company, Delite Fabrics, Inc., New England Silk Company, Smith Granite Company, Swift River Woolen Company, Westerly Telephone Company, Westerly Textile Company, Westerly Water Works, W.M. Clark Company, Uniroyal Tire Company, Inc., United Engineering & Foundry Company, United States Guetta Percha Paint Company, Providence & Danielson Railway Company, Providence Belting Company, Providence Brewing Company, Providence Chain Company, Providence Gas Company, Providence Gravure, Inc., Providence Mutual Fire Insurance Company, Providence Outlet Company, Providence Pencil Company, Providence Printing Company, Providence Steam and Gas Pipe Company, Providence Steel & Iron Company, Providence Steam Engine Company, Providence Telephone Company, Providence Tank Farms, Providence Washington Insurance Company, Woonsocket Spool and Bobbin Company, Woonsocket Telephone, Queen Dyeing Company, Red Fox Beverages Company, Providence Water Works, Reynolds Machinery Company, Rheem Manufacturing Company, Revere Rubber Company, Rhode Island Suburban Railway Company, Rhode Island Brewing Company, Rhode Island Chemical Company, Rhode Island Cinder Block Company, Brown & Sharpe Manufacturing Company, The Newport & Wickford Railroad and Steamship Company, Almac’s Supermarket, Oliver Johnson & Company, Woonsocket Electric Machine and Power Company, Woonsocket Manufacturing Company, Ostby & Barton Company, Pacific Gas and Electric Corporation (PG&E), United Wire and Supply Company, Park Brewing Company, Wickford Shipyard, Petrolane Corporation, Merchants Cold Storage and Warehouse Company, Tempkin House, Greenwood Manor, Kenny Manufacturing, Lessona Corporation, Meadowbrook Farm Bowling Alley, Midland Mall, Northeast Paper Converting, Modern Fabricating Corporation, National Cash Register Company, National Ring Traveler Company, New England Bituminous Terminal Corporation, Nicholson File Company, North End Construction, Star City Glass Company, Pantex Manufacturing Corporation, Pantex Pressing Machine, Inc., Automatic Screen Products, Branch River Textile, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Lawton Spinning Corporation, Rhode Island Dyeing and Finishing, Reliance Moulded Plastics, Social Manufacturing Company, U.S. Bobbin and Shuttle Company, Woonsocket Bowling Alleys, Industrial Ceramics, Industrial Trust Company, Intelex Systems, Joseph Benn & Sons, Inc., Manufacturers Building Company, International Braid Company, International Business Machines (IBM), Lockwood, Greene & Company, Amtrol, Inc., Arkwright, Bradford Soap, Star City Glass, Lonsdale Company, Low Supply Company, Lymansville Company, Malina, Inc., International Supply Company, ITT Grinnell Corporation, Johnson & Maylor Company, Paramount Cards, Inc., Pawtucket Electric Company, Pawtucket Electric Light Company, Pawtucket Telephone Company, Peerless Clothing International, Inc., F.P. Sheldon & Sons, Hope Webbing Company, Federal Products Corporation, Fletcher Land Company, Fulford Manufacturing Company, General Chemical Corporation, General Electric (GE), General Fire Extinguisher Company, General Ice Cream Corporation Building, Gilbane Building Company, Cities Service Oil Company, Rhode Island Covering Company, Inc., Rhode Island Perkins Horseshoe Company, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Cole Teaming Company, Commonwealth Land Title Insurance Company, Crown Worsted Mills, Inc., Curran & Burton Coal Company, D&W Fuse Company, Davol Rubber Company, Dimeo Construction Company, Donovan Company, Inc., Eastern Film Corporation, Potter & Johnston Machine Company, Robison Rayon Company, Inc., Burden Wire & Supply Company, C.R. Makepeace & Company, Caro Manufacturing Company, Inc., Royal Electric Company, Goddard Brothers Company, Gorham Manufacutring Company, Grinnell Company, Inc., Halkyard Electric Manufacturing Company, Hancom Manufacturing, Hanley Brewing Company, Heaton Button Fastener Company, Heritage House, S & A Paramount Printing Company, Sargeant & Wilbur, Inc., Pawtucket Ice Rink, Carol Cable, Cross Pen Company, Durastone Corporation, Dodge Phelps Building, Alrose Chemical, Atlantic Tubing & Rubber Company, Stop & Shop, Bercen Chemical Company, Inc., Lebanon Mill Company, Lorraine Manufacturing Company, Marvin Gardens Corporation, Microfibres, Inc., Moore Fabric Company, Narragansett Electric Company, Narragansett Wire Company, Northeast Insulation Company, Puritan Aerosol, Budlong Rose Company, Cardi Corporation, Grinnell Corporation, Williams and Manchester Shipyard, Inc., Leesona Corporation, Quonset Point House, Manganaro Brothers, Inc., Kaplan’s Store, Thompson Chemical, Fram Corporation, Gulf Oil Company, Metro-Atlantic, Desitin, Hunt Chemical, Hartwell, Leach Refractories, Lincoln Bowling Alleys, Lincoln Downs Race Track, Narragansett Brewery Company, Barrington Congregational Church, Ciba-Geigy Corporation, Scituate Gas Company, Washburn Construction Company, Washburn Wire Company, Greenville Finishing Company, Cranston Print Works, AC&S, Inc., RI Lace Works, American Hoescht Corporation, Mossberg Steel Company, Cumberland Gas Company, Coventry Textile, Amitrol, Inc., Cadoza Sales Company, Coat’s Field, Colfax Packing Company, Inc., Collyer Insulated Wire Company, Dexter Yarn Company, Dytex Chemical Company, E. Jenckes Manufacturing Company, Eastern Supply Company, Inc., Eden Corporation, Elizabeth Webbing Mills, Inc., Bostich Company, East Greenwich Dairy, Davisville Woolen Company, G. W. Reynolds and Company, Essex Company, Firestone Complete Auto Care, H and W Realty Corporation, Biltmore Textile Company, Brian Supply Company, Benny’s Auto Store, Hamlet Textile Company, Rumford Chemical, Abrasive Tool Company, Agawam Hunt Club, Arden Engineering, Baker Chevrolet Company, Standard Oil Company, Tyman Manufacturing Company, Universal Optical Company, Vermont Manufacturing Company, Vesta Underwear Company, W & W Jewelry Company, Wanskuck Company, Weeden Underwood Company, William E. Joslin Company, Wilson Company, Zayre’s, American Woolen Company, Inc., Bird & Son, Inc., Bristol Manufacturing Company, New England Steamship Company, Newport County Electric Company, Newport Armory, Newport Electric Corporation, Acme Tile & Terrazzo Company, Alan Jewelry Company, Allen & Reed Company, Allied Chemical & Dye Corporation, American Locomotive Company (ALCO), Newport Gas Light Company, Crescent Corporation, Royal Weaving Company, P&M, Inc., Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems, Northeast Insulation, McHale Warehouse, Acme Finishing Company, LLC, American Insulated Wire Corporation, American Screw Company, Armbrust International, Ltd., Arrow Transportation Company, Inc., Apex Store, Blackstone Gas and Electric Company, Blackstone Valley Gas and Electric Company, Aquidneck Lanes, Inc., Tamarack Company, Trades Building, Inc., United States Cotton Company, Hearst Chemical, Pearson Boat, Pepsi Cola, Pocasset Food Sales, Taco Heaters, Inc., ARS Chemical Corporation, B.A. Ballou & Company, Inc., Universal Winding Company, Walsh-Kaiser Shipyard, Galilee Processing Company, United Printing, Clariant, Collins & Aukman, Herreshoff Boat Yard, Smith & Sons, Inc., Kaiser Aluminum, East Providence U.S, Naval Submarine Base, Melville Naval Station, Middletown Navy Housing, Davisville Naval Station, Warwick Air National Guard, Smithfield Air Force Base, Quonset Point Naval Station, Narragansett Marine Lab, Newport Naval Yard and Charleston Naval Base. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com
States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut, Florida, Texas and California.
