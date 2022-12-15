OneStop ADU Launches New Website
To help San Diego Residents take advantage of the opportunity to add much-needed housing
OneStop ADU, a San Diego based business that specializes in the design, permitting and construction of Additional Dwelling Units (ADUs) has launched a new website to give homeowners the information they need to get started. Whether they want to add a backyard home to an investment property or build a living space for parents, grown children or for rental income, OneStop ADU has comprehensive expertise in the booming ADU industry.
OneStop ADU helps to shorten the timeline for completion by offering 6 pre-designed plans that are available in 3 exterior styles – Contemporary, Craftsman and Spanish/Mediterranean. They sourced interior and exterior finish selections for each style creating a cohesive designer look. Because the plans have been previously created and engineered, homeowners save money, time and the hassle of a lengthy back and forth design process. That means that the permit application can be submitted to the city more quickly.
“We are excited about our new website and the depth of information we can bring to San Diego residents,” stated Robert Shapiro, Founder & Operations. “OneStop ADU will help homeowners realize their ADU dream faster and with fewer hassles.”
OneStop ADU's construction pricing includes architectural plans, structural plans, Title 24 report, permit processing, individually metered electrical upgrade, and a solar system, based on requirements for Climate Zone 7, is also included in the pricing of their pre-designed ADUs.
The OneStop ADU team meets with all potential customers to gain an understanding of their vision for their backyard home. At the initial in-person consultation, the OneStop team will present a complimentary basic feasibility study of their San Diego property. They verify allowable sizes and suggest the best placement of the new structure. This initial no-cost, no-obligation meeting will help San Diego homeowners decide if building a ADU is right for them.
Another unique service of OneStop ADU is the ability to provide exceptional property management services through their sister company, Onyx Property Management. This means less headache and hassle for the homeowner while generating rental income for years to come!
OneStopADU.com
About OneStop ADU
The principals of OneStop ADU, have over 50 years of combined experience in the San Diego real estate market. As an invaluable partner with experience in this complex space, OneStop ADU offers a turnkey solution for homeowners to take advantage of this unprecedented opportunity. The company offers six pre-designed floor plans with three exterior architectural styles, handle the permitting process, offer a lender matching program, provide quality construction, and can provide exceptional property management services if you plan on renting your backyard home.
OneStop ADU’s pre-designed plans and pricing help keep uncertainty out of the picture. The in-house licensed building team has over 25 years of experience constructing homes and multi-family buildings in the San Diego area. Each unit is traditionally built, no cookie-cutter prefab units that get dropped into the homeowner’s yard. OneStop ADU has also formed relationships with experienced lenders that can expedite the financing process and will help select the best loans. OneStop ADU makes the entire process from inception to finished product as simple as 1, 2, 3.
