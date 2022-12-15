Gainsight Continues Strong Momentum in Q3 Amid Market Uncertainty
B2B companies looking to drive durable growth in a bumpy economy are rapidly adopting customer, product, and community-focused solutions from GainsightSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gainsight, the platform for Durable Growth™, continued its momentum in Q3 of its fiscal year, which was completed October 31st. For the quarter, Gainsight exceeded multiple performance targets while landing high-profile customers, enhancing products, expanding awareness in Europe and Asia, and growing its Gainsight Administrator certification program.
Interest in Gainsight’s customer, product, and community-focused products is being fueled by intensifying demand among B2B companies to increase Net Revenue Retention, account expansion, and product adoption among their existing customer base. Following are some of the highlights from Gainsight’s third quarter:
Customer Growth
Overall, Gainsight saw strong customer-related momentum, with the most notable being in its Essentials product line. Since their launch in March, over 100 companies, including Calendly, Chewy, Dialpad, Glean, Olive Technologies, Salsify, and Turvo have purchased Essentials or Essentials Plus, which are easier-to-buy, easier-to-implement, and easier-to-use versions of Gainsight’s Customer Success product and deliver value in as little as two weeks. And at least 30 of these companies switched over from other solutions to Gainsight Essentials.
The company also added several recognizable logos in the U.S. and Europe, including Berklee College of Music, Edge, and Staffbase, and exceeded performance targets for its professional services organization in Q3.
Product Enhancements
In October at Evolve, Gainsight’s quarterly product launch event, the company announced major updates to multiple product lines. It released new tools in Gainsight CS to help the company expand its leadership in Digital Customer Success with enhanced support for Pooled CS models, a new customer hub to centralize customer content and customer engagement to help companies scale and build communities around their products, and automated Journey Orchestrator Simple Programs to enable companies to scale their customer experiences.
Gainsight also released functionality in Gainsight PX to make it easier for companies to improve onboarding, offer support, collect feature feedback and drive product adoption. This included a new Engagement Editor for in-app experiences to create more delightful user experiences and drive adoption, enhanced multi-product dashboards, and new AI-based Sentiment Analysis to understand user feedback data and drive better product roadmapping.
Growing Community
In Q3, Gainsight also hosted its signature Pulse conference at Moscone Center in San Francisco, bringing together over 4,000 Customer Success, Product, and Community professionals. Registration for Pulse 2023 in San Francisco is now open and is available here.
Gainsight Admin Professional Credentialing Program Attracts New Graduates
Also in Q3, Gainsight reached a milestone by certifying over 300 Level 3 admins in its Gainsight Administrator Certification program, which aims to help Customer Success professionals advance their careers and deliver more value for the companies they serve.
Increasing Impact in APAC
Gainsight followed its recent launch into Japan with the hiring of the company’s first Japanese Country Manager, the launch of its new website, and the hosting of its first community group event in Tokyo.
Best Workplaces for Women
Gainsight was honored by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Women. To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Great Place to Work analyzed the survey responses of over 640,000 women who work for Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies that employ at least 50 women. Companies must also have at least 20% of non-executive managers who are women and at least one executive who’s a woman. In the Great Place to Work survey, 98% of Gainsight employees said Gainsight is a great place to work. This number is 41% higher than the average U.S. company.
“B2B companies are reading the market and concluding that customer-centricity and the right technology can have an immediate impact on Net Revenue Retention,” said Nick Mehta, CEO of Gainsight. “They’re on a mission for durable growth in the form of customer retention and expansion, and we’re here to help them.”
