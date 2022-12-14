Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,924 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,567 in the last 365 days.

dxFeed is Launching a New Generation UI Framework: Simple to Use Individual Web Widgets Based on Historical Data Lake Product

/EIN News/ -- New York, New York, United States, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dxFeed, a leading data solutions and index management provider for the global financial industry, both traditional and crypto, announced its plans to launch a new generation UI framework in 2023. The company will bring to market new simple-to-use individual web widgets that use robust dxFeed backend services. The widgets will expose analytical query services for market and reference data stored in the dxFeed Historical Data Lake, combining the power of dxFeed real-time and historical analysis services in a single end-user solution.

dxFeed widgets can be combined in the framework into various configurations of the portal and terminal solutions and serve as a foundation for dxFeed terminal products. They are developed using a flexible data layer that allows integration with different dxFeed APIs. This makes it very easy to display any combinations of data visualization and analysis primitives and combinations easily. The widgets then can be seamlessly integrated with trading platforms, analytics applications, landing pages, and analytics websites.

"dxFeed set of widgets is a turnkey solution, as they are hosted in-house and all underlying services are provided in SaaS model. Moreover, our Widgets Display team developed a set of modules which can be easily combined into full-scale solutions, which makes it easier to the clients to compose complex solutions in a very short time," said Oleg Solodukhin, CEO at dxFeed, and then added, "But the main feature of the product is its access to a huge amount of dxFeed historical market data and running predefined and ad hoc queries against it."

dxFeed widgets allow customization (both for B2B and B2B2C deployments), flexibility, and scalability so that clients can build their own front-end solutions in a few simple steps. dxFeed also can create custom functionality and whitelabeled solutions on demand. 

In addition to the analytical console and display widgets, the following standard widgets are available: WatchGrid, TimeAndSales, News, OptionsCharts, OptionSurface, WatchList, SimpleChart, MarketOverview, OptionChain, CorporateCard, Radar. The list is constantly growing with new solutions based on dxFeed vision and on the partners' and customers' requests.

About dxFeed
dxFeed is a leading market data and services provider and calculation agent for the capital markets industry. According to the WatersTechnology 2022 IMD & IRD awards honors, it’s the “Most Innovative Market Data Project”. dxFeed focuses primarily on delivering financial information and services to buy- and sell-side institutions in the global markets, both traditional and crypto. That includes brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, individuals (traders, quants, and portfolio managers), and academia (educational institutions and researchers).

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
Contact dxFeed: pr@dxfeed.com 

For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/dxfeed-is-launching-a-new-generation-ui-framework-simple-to-use-individual-web-widgets-based-on-historical-data-lake-product/9410928

Attachment 


Full Name : Kate Zapekina
Company : dxFeed
Phone Number : +1 201 685-9280
Email : pr@dxfeed.com
Website : dxfeed.com

Primary Logo

dxFeed is Launching a New Generation UI Framework: Simple to Use Individual Web Widgets Based on Historical Data Lake Product

dxFeed is Launching a New Generation UI Framework: Simple to Use Individual Web Widgets Based on Historical Data Lake Product

You just read:

dxFeed is Launching a New Generation UI Framework: Simple to Use Individual Web Widgets Based on Historical Data Lake Product

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.