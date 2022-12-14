Submit Release
River Valley Community Bancorp Appoints Liesl Schmidt as Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer

/EIN News/ -- YUBA CITY, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- River Valley Community Bancorp (OTC markets: RVCB) with its wholly owned subsidiary, River Valley Community Bank (collectively referred to as the “Bank”), today announced the appointment of Liesl Schmidt as its Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer.

In her role, Ms. Schmidt will oversee the Bank’s Branch Operations, Information Technology and Human Resource functions.

Ms. Schmidt has a diverse background in finance, operational and process improvement, strategy, human resources and employee engagement, as well as risk management with a unique emphasis on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Prior to joining River Valley Community Bank, she was an Executive Vice President, Regional Executive at U.S. Bank, NA where she led a sizable portion of the bank’s team across ten western states. Ms. Schmidt started her banking career in Northern California where she led commercial and operational banking teams for many years. She has extensive experience in client services, commercial relationship management and consultation, credit/risk analysis, and debt structuring for companies across multiple industries.   Ms. Schmidt is a NACD Certified Director, having governance and oversight experience serving on many non-profit boards. Ms. Schmidt is a graduate of the University of Maryland, College Park, Asian Division, with a BS in Business Administration and Pacific Coast Banking School’s Graduate School of Banking at the University of Washington, Seattle, WA.

John M. Jelavich, the Bank’s President and CEO commented, “I’m very pleased to have Liesl joining our team at this stage in our Bank’s development. The industry experience she brings positions the Bank well for our continued growth and execution of our longer-term strategic plans. Under her leadership, I am confident we will be better positioned to enhance and complement the relationship banking experience we deliver through the implementation of new deposit products, enhanced treasury management services and a digital channel that keeps pace with our customers’ evolving banking technology preferences. Liesl’s Northern California roots and knowledge of our markets also add to the strengths she brings to our organization.”

Liesl Schmidt stated, “I am excited for the opportunity to join River Valley Community Bank, a community bank with a strong reputation in the markets it serves. It will be a pleasure to leverage my experience and local history to assist River Valley Community Bank in achieving continued growth and its strategic goals of providing an enhanced client experience and becoming an employer of choice.”

Steve Danna, the Bank’s Chairman of the Board added, “The Board of Directors is very excited to have Liesl joining the team at River Valley Community Bank.  Her experience and knowledge will play a key role in helping the bank continue to deliver excellent customer service and achieve our long-term goals.”  

The Bank remains highly rated with BauerFinancial, and Depositaccounts.com and serves its customer base through its offices located at:

  • 1629 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, CA
  • 580 Brunswick Rd, Grass Valley, CA
  • 905 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA
  • 904 B Street, Marysville, CA
  • 401 Ryland Street, Reno, NV (Loan Production Office)

The Bank offers a full suite of competitive products, services, and banking technology. For more information please visit our website at www.myrvcb.com or contact John M. Jelavich at (530) 821-2469.

Forward Looking Statements: This document may contain comments and information that constitute forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Forward‐looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Bank does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward‐looking statements are made.


