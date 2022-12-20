Vienna Center for Management Innovation Announces Its New Programs in 2023 and Beyond
Vienna Center serves as a global platform, a meeting place both virtual and physical, a form of think tank, and a center for dialogue and research by the most creative thinkers and practitioners.
Vienna Center for Management Innovation Announces Its Key Programs in 2023 and Beyond. Register for free access Digital Kick Off on January 24, 2023.
Management is the central resource, the generic, distinctive, the constitutive organ [on which] the very survival of society is dependent.”VIENNA, AUSTRIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vienna Center for Management Innovation is a global platform for creative thinkers and practitioners. It serves as a meeting place both virtual and physical, a think tank, and a center for dialogue and research. It will be the springboard for new initiatives to advance management. The Digital Kick-off is planned for January 24, 2023.
— Peter Drucker
Vienna Centre is an institution dedicated to making progress toward a new management paradigm. It promotes a human-centered paradigm. This paradigm is different from the technology-led and “transhuman” approaches.
Vienna Center is a nonprofit association for the common good registered in Austria. It provides a broad institutional umbrella for existing programs. These include the Global Peter Drucker Forum (flagship annual event), the Drucker Challenge Essay Contest, and the membership/community program.
Management in Peter Drucker’s words is “the central resource, the generic, distinctive, the constitutive organ [on which] the very survival of society is dependent,”. The renewal and further development of management is of critical importance to society.
The Vienna Centre announces its new initiatives:
The first is a management research center in partnership with leading institutions, the first part of which is the establishment of Topic Leadership Circles (TLC). Each TLC will launch with a multiyear remit to scan and explore promising topic areas related to management, leading to more in-depth research projects. Two TLCs are planned on Digital Humanism and Risk & Uncertainty.
Secondly, a new High-Level Scientific Council complementing the existing International Advisory Board.
Thirdly, it will revive the Vienna Salon, a Viennese institution from the past century. Salons are informal, cross-disciplinary exchange of ideas between a select group of leaders. The Vienna Salons will alternate between in-person and online gatherings.
Finally, the Vienna Centre will provide Drucker Forum Learning on Demand. It will be offered using the full recordings from all Drucker Forums since 2009 with the advanced video search technology, by Soar.
For the future, the Vienna Center for Management Innovation will roll out three flagship initiatives over the next three years:
The Vienna Medal for Management Innovation will be a global prize. It will focus on young researchers doing groundbreaking work on innovative management practices. It will showcase companies that have tested, implemented, and proven their innovative approaches.
The Vienna Connection. The Vienna Center will draw on the work of past formative thinkers. These include Joseph Schumpeter, Karl Polanyi, Friedrich Hayek, and Karl Popper. The discussions will shed light on today's important challenges.
The Young Management Practitioners Network. This will focus on a new generation of business and institutional leaders. These leaders are engaging in renewing and innovating the practice of management.
The Global Peter Drucker Forum will continue as the flagship annual event. It will serve as a global meeting place and platform for exchange and discussion. The Forum will enjoy the new initiatives. It will serve as a channel to amplify insights surfaced through the Vienna Center for Management Innovation.
Management is humanity’s social technology for collective achievement. It will be a key factor in addressing the challenges the coming decades can be expected to bring. The Vienna Centre will be built on Peter Drucker’s foundational idea. Society needs far more than a business-specific skill set. It needs greater management capacity.
The Digital Kick-off is planned for January 24, 2023. The event time will be adjusted for different time zones. Register here for free access to the Digital Kickoff for Vienna Center for Management Innovation.
Yavnika Khanna
Drucker Society
yavnika.khanna@druckersociety.eu
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other