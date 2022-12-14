Sleep Disorders May Be the Root Cause for Children Whose Grades or Behavior is Slipping
I understand that helpless feeling of being unable to figure out what’s affecting your child’s mood and behavior - and furthermore, how to treat it so they can finally get the sleep they deserve”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the beginning of the 2022-23 school year begins to wind down for the holidays, Dr. Meghna Dassani, owner of Dassani Dentistry, Houston, TX, and leading dentist who specializes in the area of sleep disorder treatment, reminds parents whose children are suffering from poor grades or who have behavior problems, that sleep issues could be a contributing factor.
“For parents of these children, it’s easy to feel like they have let their child down, or that it’s their fault that their child suffers,” says Dr. Meghna Dassani, owner of Dassani Dentistry, and a leading dentist who specializes in the area of sleep disorder treatment. “These parents have likely taken their child to a few doctors or therapists, who have diagnosed any number of afflictions, including ADHD. But in some cases, the root cause is a sleep disorder.”
According to Dr. Dassani, children suffering from sleep deprivation can actually present the same symptoms as a child with ADHD.
“When adults get tired, we tend to feel like we’re dragging,” says Dr. Dassani. “But when a child is exhausted, they get a super-energetic second wind, and cannot help their little bodies from moving around.”
According to internal research, Dr. Dassani indicates the following are symptoms of a sleep disorder, and if these symptoms are noticed in their child, urges parents to take their child in for a sleep evaluation:
• Snoring
• Drool on their pillow
• Interrupted breathing while they sleep (and if their breathing stops do they gasp for air)
• Mouth breathing while they’re awake
• Picky eating
• Trouble focusing in class
• Traditional symptoms of ADHD (lack of focus, disorganization, impulsivity, fits of rage, forgetfulness, lack of motivation, fatigue, and restlessness)
(A further list of symptoms and health conditions associated with sleep disorders can be found here: https://www.meghnadassani.com/for-parents/services/ )
“As the mother of a child who has suffered from sleep disorders, and as a dentist whose professional focus is sleep disorders in children, I understand that helpless feeling of being unable to figure out the root cause of what’s affecting your child’s mood and behavior - and furthermore, how to treat it so they can finally get the sleep they deserve,” says Dr. Dassani.”
During twice-a-year dental exams, Dr. Dassani pays close attention to the following:
• Size and shape of child’s jaw, tonsils and adenoids
• How narrow is child’s palate
• Is there a tongue tie
• Does the child exhibit habits like thumb sucking or tongue thrust
• Does the child constantly put things in their mouth
• Tongue position
• If the child was an easy breast feeder or if breastfeeding was uncomfortable
Based off of these factors, Dr. Dassani can put together a proper treatment plan so the child can better develop their mouths and airways.
About Dr. Dassani
Meghna Dassani, DMD, has owned and operated Dassani Dentistry (1600 C. Clear Lake City Blvd., Houston, TX 77062) since 2011. She is a graduate of Boston University Goldman School of Dental Medicine, and the University of Mumbai, India, and has advanced training in sleep apnea treatment for adults and children, as well as additional education in the treatment of TMJ/TMD dysfunction.
