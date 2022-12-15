Belmar Personal Injury Lawyers Clark Law P.C. Settle $800,000 Trial Settlement for Fall Involving a Defective Staircase
The personal injury attorneys at Clark Law discovered the staircase was defective. The staircase had yellow contrast lines painted on every step except the top landing, which created an optical illusion.
New Jersey Law Firm Clark Law Wins $800,000 Trial Settlement for a Fall Down the Stairs Because of a Defective Staircase at a Restaurant in Middlesex County
What Caused the Client to Fall Down the Staircase?
The personal injury attorneys at Clark Law discovered the staircase was defective. The staircase had yellow contrast lines painted on every step except the top landing, which created an optical illusion. The first step appeared that it was a part of the top landing.
There were safety standards that were violated. The nosing of the landing is required to have a contrast marking the first step to prevent these types of accidents. These standards come from the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTOM, New Jersey Adopted International Building Code, and the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).
The defendant’s liability expert said that the stairs were not unsafe; however, the Marina Grill fixed the condition later and added a warning strip on the top step as recommended by the plaintiff’s expert.
The client who injured herself due to the poorly marked stairs sustained a broken wrist, a bruised hip contusion, and hurt her back. As a result, the client required wrist surgery, a back injection, and months of physical therapy. The client had to miss 2 months of work and had a $26,000 medical lien.
The case was filed in Middlesex County Superior Court on May 21, 2019, by Gerald H. Clark, Esq. of the Clark Law Firm in Belmar, captioned Meaghan McKenna v. Marina Grille, Docket No.: MID-L-3926-19. After a lengthy litigation process, the case was assigned to a jury trial on April 11, 2022, in the Middlesex County Superior Court.
It took 1 ½ days for the Jury Selection and once the Jury was selected, they came into the courtroom.
The case settled for a total of $800,000 just before opening statements. The settlement is to be paid by Philadelphia Insurance Company, the carrier for Chefs International, Inc. trading as Marina Grill.
The case was prepared for trial by Gerald H. Clark, Esq. with the assistance of Jake Antonaccio, Esq. and paralegal Lori Gordon of the Clark Law Firm, P.C. in Belmar, New Jersey.
Gerald Clark commented, “This is a favorable result after a hard-fought litigation. We are pleased to have obtained a good recovery for our client, and hopefully will prevent this from happening to others because of them getting the faulty stairs fixed.”
Clark Law Firm P.C. is a New Jersey personal injury law firm serving Monmouth, Essex, Bergen, and Ocean Counties. Contact Clark Law P.C. today at 1-877-841-8855 to discuss your case. View the details of this settlement and other settlements and verdicts on our website.
Dimple Dang, PR Contact
Clark Law P.C.
+1 213-393-6051
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn