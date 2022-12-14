Microsoft Project Desktop Integrates With PPM Express To Help Skyrocket SMBs
EINPresswire.com/ -- PPM Express, leading the market with its innovative project portfolio management services, has released its latest offering. Firms and companies using Microsoft Project Desktop can now access their projects on the go or from anywhere as PPM Express makes it available in the cloud.
Seattle, USA: Microsoft Project Desktop is renowned over the world for its incredible maturity, reliability, and ease of integration with other MS products. However, with a lack of collaboration and online mode, teams using Project Desktop are forced to store the schedules in local files, severely hampering their ability to work in a world that is increasingly moving to cloud-based services.
PPM Express now offers Microsoft Project Desktop integration in its proven mobility and expanded utilities. Saving time and money as this eliminates the need for teams to shift to other tools and software.
Project Management on the Move
PPM Express takes project management to another level with its cloud-based integration. This move allows teams and organizations to continue working on their projects without solely relying on a desktop or a laptop that contains the schedule stored locally in MPP file format.
Lacking cloud connectivity, teams using Microsoft Project Desktop are forced to work by accessing the files directly from the computer, making it difficult to do collaborations, especially when the members are not physically present in the same location. This also seriously hampers their ability to create advanced reporting and analysis, requiring the computer to be manned by an operator at all times.
Free of the binding to a computer with PPM Express, team members can collaborate and work on the project from anywhere in the world.
Unlike other services that provide cloud-based solutions for working with the schedules stored in MPP files, PPM Express integration is simple and does not require complex setup or configuration. It enables the instant move to the cloud service and allows team members to continue their scheduling and assignment in their favorite desktop tool while giving the opportunity for collaboration, advanced reporting, and project management in general within the PPM Express environment.
The Perfect Solution for SMBs
Microsoft Project Desktop offers nearly all the tools required by small and medium businesses for project management but lacks cloud connectivity as a standalone application. With PPM Express, SMBs can expand their capabilities without incurring significant extra costs or complex cloud integration.
PPM Express is a leading project portfolio management platform, with hundreds of companies using its services to operate efficiently. Request a trial today to experience what PPM Express can do for your organization.
Daniil Sokolov
