MyEListing.com Publishes 2022 Report Illustrating Significant Slowdowns in Multifamily Rent Growth

MyEListing is a free, commercial real estate listing marketplace.

MyEListing is a free commercial real estate marketplace.

Lincoln, Baton Rouge, and Buffalo Experienced the Biggest Rent Growth Decreases for One-Bedroom Apartments

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyEListing.com, an entirely free-to-use commercial real estate data and listings platform, has recently published a report illustrating the cities where rent growth for one-bedroom apartments slowed down the most in Q3 2022.

The cities that have experienced larger slowdowns in rent growth as of Q3 2022 include:
1. Lincoln, Nebraska
2. Baton Rouge, Louisiana
3. Buffalo, New York
4. San Jose, California
5. Durham, North Carolina
6. Tulsa, Oklahoma
7. New Orleans, Louisiana
8. Columbus, Ohio
9. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
10. Irving, Texas

You can find the full report here: https://myelisting.com/commercial-real-estate-news/1350/cities-where-rent-growth-slowed-down-as-of-q3-2022/

Rent growth in Lincoln, Nebraska fell by approximately 6.30% from Q2 2022 to Q3 2022, the most notable decrease in rent growth according to the report; rent growth in Irving, Texas slowed down the least, according to the report, with a 5.40% decrease.

Notable factors that contributed to rent growth slowdowns include supply and demand adjustments, zoning regulations, tax implications, and rising interest rates increasing the costs of real estate financing.

Because rent growth in most of these cities recently reached historic highs, most of these decreases are simply returns to seasonal averages or responses to economic uncertainty rather than plummets into record lows.

MyEListing.com is a national, free-to-use commercial real estate listings and data platform providing free listings, local market intelligence, and educational resources for professionals and newcomers in all corners of the industry. Their platform supports the likes of other major players in the industry, including NAI Global, Marcus & Millichap, and Colliers.

Brian Kidder
MyEListing.com
+1 512-779-4228
brian@myelisting.com

You just read:

MyEListing.com Publishes 2022 Report Illustrating Significant Slowdowns in Multifamily Rent Growth

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Brian Kidder
MyEListing.com
+1 512-779-4228 brian@myelisting.com
Company/Organization
MyEListing.com
1400 Grand Falls Drive
Cedar Park, Texas, 78613
United States
+1 818-642-1309
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
MyEListing.com Publishes 2022 Report Illustrating Significant Slowdowns in Multifamily Rent Growth
The Best and Worst Cities for Women in Real Estate
MyEListing.com Powers Listing Software for Central Florida Brokerage Atkins Commercial Real Estate
View All Stories From This Author