MyEListing.com Publishes 2022 Report Illustrating Significant Slowdowns in Multifamily Rent Growth
Lincoln, Baton Rouge, and Buffalo Experienced the Biggest Rent Growth Decreases for One-Bedroom ApartmentsAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyEListing.com, an entirely free-to-use commercial real estate data and listings platform, has recently published a report illustrating the cities where rent growth for one-bedroom apartments slowed down the most in Q3 2022.
The cities that have experienced larger slowdowns in rent growth as of Q3 2022 include:
1. Lincoln, Nebraska
2. Baton Rouge, Louisiana
3. Buffalo, New York
4. San Jose, California
5. Durham, North Carolina
6. Tulsa, Oklahoma
7. New Orleans, Louisiana
8. Columbus, Ohio
9. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
10. Irving, Texas
You can find the full report here: https://myelisting.com/commercial-real-estate-news/1350/cities-where-rent-growth-slowed-down-as-of-q3-2022/
Rent growth in Lincoln, Nebraska fell by approximately 6.30% from Q2 2022 to Q3 2022, the most notable decrease in rent growth according to the report; rent growth in Irving, Texas slowed down the least, according to the report, with a 5.40% decrease.
Notable factors that contributed to rent growth slowdowns include supply and demand adjustments, zoning regulations, tax implications, and rising interest rates increasing the costs of real estate financing.
Because rent growth in most of these cities recently reached historic highs, most of these decreases are simply returns to seasonal averages or responses to economic uncertainty rather than plummets into record lows.
MyEListing.com is a national, free-to-use commercial real estate listings and data platform providing free listings, local market intelligence, and educational resources for professionals and newcomers in all corners of the industry. Their platform supports the likes of other major players in the industry, including NAI Global, Marcus & Millichap, and Colliers.
Brian Kidder
MyEListing.com
+1 512-779-4228
brian@myelisting.com