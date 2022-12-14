AirSage, Inc. announces launch of Waypoint data offering optimized for the transportation planning industry
AirSage’s Waypoint data provides our clients with a more vivid picture of how trips are made on transportation networks nationwide by providing missing key information for their projects.”USA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AirSage, Inc., the leader in the provision of location intelligence information, announces the commercial launch of its Waypoint data product offerings. These offerings are specifically developed for Departments of Transportation (DOTs) – federal, state, and local - as well as transportation planning and engineering companies.
AirSage’s Waypoint data comes from two (2) main sources: connected vehicles (CVs) and location-based services (LBS) data generated by smartphones. These datasets allow users to understand detailed movements of vehicles and people, respectively.
• CV Waypoint data includes details of vehicle location, vehicle heading, acceleration, and speeds. Supplemental details such as hard braking, wiper usage, drive train (i.e., gasoline/diesel fuel or electric vehicle (EV)), and other key metrics are also available.
• LBS Waypoint data includes anonymized details of the device’s path of travel during the day. Supplemental details such as home locations (County, Tract, or Block Group level) and demographics are also available.
Although other raw CV and LBS data is available on the open market, AirSage is the company that has decades of experience to carefully source and cleanse the data to meet the needs of transportation planners. By working with the best data providers, filtering the data, and including additional attributes associated with the vehicle or device, AirSage provides transportation planners with granular insights on movements of vehicles and people in order to answer questions like:
How accurately does our travel demand model reflect existing conditions?
What would be the impact if a bridge is taken out of service?
Where should we detour motorists during construction or road closures?
Where did motorists actually reroute their trips during construction or road closures?
How far do trips travel along specific roadway corridors?
Where should new express bus service be planned?
What areas of our region are seeing an increase in vehicle miles traveled (VMT)?
AirSage’s Waypoint data is delivered in a file format which is accessible, flexible, and ideally suited for transportation planning. Users can easily process, filter, and visualize AirSage’s output in various platforms. Above all, AirSage’s Waypoint data is fully compliant with required privacy regulations (i.e., CCPA/CPRA and GDPR).
“AirSage’s addition of Waypoint data provides our transportation clients with a more vivid picture of how trips are made on transportation networks nationwide. Previously, they could only see trip origins and destinations. Now, with the addition of Waypoint data, AirSage is showing our clients how trips are made, which will provide missing key information for countless projects.” – Robert Kohler, PTP (AirSage CRO)
To learn more about AirSage Waypoint data, visit www.airsage.com or contact Robert Kohler at rkohler@airsage.com.
Robert Kohler
AirSage, Inc.
+1 404-809-2400
rkohler@airsage.com