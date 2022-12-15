Ruskin Felix Consulting LLC partners with Art-o-Gems Jewelers LLP to brand, and sell Curios, Paintings and Antiques

Ruskin Felix Consulting Logo Art-o-Gems Jewelers Art-o-Gems Jewelers 2

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ruskin Felix Consulting LLC partners exclusively with Art-o-Gems Jewelers to support, enable, and digitally expand them in the sale of curios and antiques by developing a Web 3.0-enabled Art Auction house for their use of other royal families across India.

Mr. Nirbhay Kumar Singh is a member of the Royal family of Bihar's Bhagalpur. Nirbhay Kumar Singh is like an emperor. Due to his royal history and genealogy, the emperor's collection would inspire awe in any art enthusiast. From paintings to curios to watches and sculptures, the collection is so extensive that organizing and cataloging it will take months.

Ruskin Felix Consulting LLC will conduct the due diligence of all the articles before they are kept for sale in the open market. Due diligence and provenance creation are at the heart of all collections so buyers can access the original works of artists whose work was not freely available earlier. The sale of the curios and antiques would be conducted post-due diligence, and we also aim at creating a long-term auction house for unsung royal families across India.

Ruskin Felix Barar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Ruskin Felix Consulting LLC, states, "The opening of the auction will be staggered based on market volatility and overall market size, and we will begin with selling watches and clocks while conducting due diligence on various other aspects of the collection."

Mr. Nirbhay Kumar Singh has immense expertise in art, has been a jewelry designer, and knows the art market in depth. He says, “Art is not only paintings. I want to extend the idea of art to furniture as art, jewelry as art, and clocks as art.” He added, “Our endeavor here is to make exclusive art available to a broader market through more transparent processes so that the art market in India and worldwide can develop further.”

About Ruskin Felix Consulting LLC

Ruskin Felix Consulting LLC, a global Private Equity, strategy and consulting firm, has worked with over 1000 companies and brands globally with substantial experience in Blockchain, Technology, Energy, infrastructure and Marketing. The company has worked on Assets over $200 Million and raised more than $75 Million for its partners in the recent past. The company looks to develop into a formidable player in the global consulting business and industry.

About Art-o-Gems Jewelers

The company's principal museum is located in the centre of Mumbai, India. It has about 12,000 square feet of space containing over 15,000 paintings, sculptures, etc.

A veteran jeweler and art collector from the Royal Family of Bhagalpur, Bihar, Nirbhay Kumar Singh resides nearby in the southern region of Mumbai. As an avid reader, designer, and collector, he plans to invest in educational institutions to perpetuate his legacy and contribute meaningfully to society.

With over 60 years of experience in the industry, he is an ardent art lover and historian. With collections comprising terracotta, jade and jewelry, paintings, silver collection, red glass collections, Chinese satsuma, rare gems, watches and clocks, and religious idols; his collection is mesmerizing, to say the least.