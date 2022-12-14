Event Notice: CAFA and Axcess Capital to co-host Veripath Farmland Fund presentation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Veripath Farmland Partners is pleased to announce its upcoming participation in a webinar on Canadian farmland investing co-hosted by the Canadian Association of Farm Advisors (CAFA) and Axcess Capital Advisors.
For more information on how to register for this event, please email CAFA at info@cafanet.ca or contact Veripath Partners online here: www.veripathfarmland.com.
Event Details:
Date: January 18, 2023
Time: 1pm ON, 12pm MB & SK, 11am AB, 10am BC
Why Invest in Canadian Farmland?
Veripath is a Canadian alternative investment firm focusing on farmland.
Veripath believes that there are a number of factors that are supportive of the Canadian farmland investment premise, a few of which are highlighted below:
Inflation Hedging: Farmland has historically had strong inflation/stagflation hedging capabilities and outperformed in real terms during periods of low real rates/high inflation.
Value: Canada has some of the most competitively priced farmland in the developed world – particularly on a productivity adjusted pricing basis.
Diversification: Farmland exhibits low correlation to traditional stock/bond investments so can improve portfolio risk diversification.
ESG: Western Canadian zero-till portfolios capture material amounts of carbon.
Demand: Farmland is a non-volatile way to capture the anticipated incremental demand coming from population growth and growing demands for food, feed, fuel and water globally.
Speakers:
Stephen Johnston
Stephen has over 20 years' experience as a fund manager from the debt and private equity perspectives. As a senior fund manager at Société Générale Asset Management UK Stephen oversaw the private equity portion closed-end funds investing across all sectors in the emerging markets of the former Soviet Union, Eastern Europe, the Baltics and the Middle East. Stephen has been involved in multiple funds investing into the Canadian alternative space including strategies deploying capital into farmland, private credit, energy and SME PE. Stephen launched Canada's first RRSP/TFSA eligible farmland investment vehicle. Stephen has a BSc. (1987) and a LLB from the University of Alberta (1990) and an MBA (1994) from the London Business School.
Klint Rodgers
Klint has become one of the Top Advisors in Canada, representing 12-15 plus Private Equity & Private Real Estate Investment Firms at any given time, presently holding licenses in BC, AB, SK & ON with the securities commission and proudly partnered with the Exempt Market Dealership, Axcess Capital Advisors. Klint has been recognized three times now by Wealth Professionals Magazine as a Nominated Finalist for Best Advisor in the Alternative Investments sector. Klint likes to take a European multi-family office approach with his business by standing with his clients to help them build a team of professionals, whether in the Private, Public, Insurance, Accounting or Legal professions. Klint sits or has sat on several Advisory Boards, including; the BC Chapter of the Private Capital Markets Association (otherwise known as the PCMA).
You must register to get the Zoom link.
Complimentary to CAFA Members & Farmers
$30 Public
Canadian Association of Farm Advisors (CAFA) Inc.
Disclaimer: This document is for information only and is not intended to provide the basis of any credit or other evaluation, and does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities of Veripath, the Funds or any other entity, nor shall any part of this document form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities. No reliance should be placed on the completeness of the information contained in this document. This document is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all matters concerning Veripath. Prospective purchasers of this investment opportunity may be provided with formal offering documents and will need to be qualified for investment prior to making any investment. No person has been authorised to give any information or to make any representation not contained in such formal offering documents. No securities regulatory authority or regulator has assessed the merits of the proposed offering or reviewed any of the offering documents. This investment opportunity is speculative and involves a high degree of risk. There is a risk that any investment made will be lost entirely or in part. Only prospective investors who do not require immediate liquidity of their investment and who can afford the loss of their entire investment should consider this investment. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward-looking information“) within the meaning of applicable securities laws.
