Women and Drones Names Top Companies around the world for Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies

We’re truly excited to recognize them as impressive examples of how this industry can lead the way in positive career opportunities.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognizing the Top Companies for Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies, eight companies from around the globe will receive awards from Women and Drones at CES® 2023, a three day event in Las Vegas, Nevada. The awards are designed to acknowledge those who are driving change and leading the way toward greater female participation in the uncrewed aviation industry. The live ceremony takes place Friday evening January 6th, 2023 at the CES West Hall.
— Lori DeMatteis of MatrixSpace and Honorary Award Ambassador
Top Companies for Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies in 2022 honorees are:
Airspeeder – Australia
CAE Inc – Canada
Hydroplane Ltd. – United States
Kenya Flying Labs – Kenya
NASA Aeronautics Research Institute – United States
She Maps – Australia
Swoop Aero – Australia
WingXpand – United States
The Top Companies for Women award recognizes a company, agency, or organization in the global emerging aviation industries that has a culture where women can thrive. They have proven to be supportive of gender diversity, flexibility in hours and work requirements to accommodate family and life balance, competitive compensation and benefits, training, continued professional development and career advancement opportunities. To be eligible for the award, companies were nominated by at least one current employee and have been in business a minimum of four years.
“The professional opportunities offered in the dynamic and fast-growing uncrewed aviation space provide an exciting career path, which we want to see open to people from all backgrounds, particularly women,” says Lori DeMatteis, Chief Revenue Officer, MatrixSpace and honorary global ambassador for the awards. “These companies offer an important mix of professional growth as well as the critical work/life balance so many individuals require. We’re truly excited to recognize them as impressive examples of how this industry can lead the way in positive career opportunities.”
About the Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Awards
Since 2017 Women and Drones has recognized the trailblazers, innovators, mentors, and business leaders who are making significant contributions to the UAS/AAM industry. Each year the company runs a global search for the women and organizations who are inspiring innovations and solutions, positively shaping the public perceptions of UAS/AAM technology, empowering more women to enter the industry as well as advocating for more inclusive practices in STEM and aviation. The individual awards are designed to acknowledge and inspire women who are driving change and leading the emerging aviation industry closer to gender parity. The company awards acknowledge organizations that in their pursuit of excellence, embrace diversity and have a culture of inclusiveness where women are engaged in key roles leadership positions of the organization.
