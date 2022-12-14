Mobix Labs Unveils MOBX200 Frequency Converter

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs Inc., a global connectivity solutions provider for next-generation wireless mmWave 5G and wired high bandwidth cable networks, today announced the availability of its MOBX200 universal up/down frequency converter, offered as a standalone product or as part of a complete True5G™ chipset with beamformers and synthesizers.

Designed in 28 nanometer Bulk-CMOS, the baseband agnostic MOBX200 is ultra-compact and cost-effective, providing seamless integration and scalability, as well as optimal thermal efficiency for global 5GNR FR2 mmWave applications.

"Our new MOBX200 is the first of a series of disruptive frequency converters to be introduced, as well as other synthesizers and beamformers compatible with any baseband supplier in the world," said Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs. "These baseband agnostic products enable us to bring our technology to a wide global customer base, delivering robust, high performance FR2 and FR1 5G solutions for next-generation wireless networks."

The MOBX200 is a 5GNR mmWave band integrated circuit that offers optimum performance over the 5GNR FR2 frequency bands (n257 through n262) in beamforming applications, while supporting frequencies ranging from zero IF, low IF, or 3GHz to 7GHz for up-conversion to 5GNR FR2 mmWave frequencies of 24.25 GHz to 49GHz.

Mobix Labs is currently sampling the MOBX200 to strategic customers and partners across a wide variety of markets, including consumer electronics, infrastructure, automotive, and IoT applications.

Contact info@mobixlabs.com for MOBX200 sales and sampling information.

About Mobix Labs

Based in Irvine, California, Mobix Labs Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company delivering disruptive next generation wireless and connected solutions for a broad range of applications in markets including 5G infrastructure, automotive, consumer electronics, defense, healthcare, military and space. Through its True5GTM and True XeroTM technologies, the company develops ultra-compact, fully integrated, single-chip, single-die, CMOS-based mmWave beamformers, antenna solutions and RF/mixed signal semiconductors necessary for mmWave 5G and next-generation wireless products. The company also develops hybrid active optical cables, transceivers and optical engines for the data center, home entertainment and consumer electronics markets. More information on the company can be found by visiting http://www.mobixlabs.com or by following on Twitter @MobixLabsInc and LinkedIn .

