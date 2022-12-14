Submit Release
The Brains Share SEO Strategy That Resulted in 85% Conversion Increase in Six Months

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traffic to your website is all well and good, but what if none of that traffic is actually converting? That’s a big concern many business owners face – after all, fundamentally, every business is about sales. Without sales, you can’t pay salaries or keep afloat. So how do you turn curious website visitors into paying, loyal customers?

There are many potential reasons a business may have a low conversion rate, ranging from inappropriate keyword choice to painfully slow website speed and an un-intuitive user interface for your buyers. Everything has to align for a sale to go through, inspire repeat business and gain loyal customers.

While there is certainly no clear-cut checklist to increase customer conversions, The Brains has had a lot of success in helping clients to increase conversions, as demonstrated recently when they helped a client achieve a 85% conversion increase in just six months.

To help the client achieve this feat, The Brains decided that SERP rankings would be crucial in attracting new audiences and elevating ROI, and therefore built a content-led strategy supported by best-practice SEO, which aligned with the client’s other paid media campaigns. As well as increasing organic conversions by 85%, the client also saw a 53% increase in organic users and a 74% uptick in keyword visibility.

To read more about how The Brains was able to do this for their client, read the case study below:

https://thebrainsmarketing.co.uk/project/the-brains-seo-strategy-yields-unbelievable-85-conversion-increase-in-just-6-months-for-home-setup-service/

About The Brains:

The Brains is a leading digital marketing agency in London, focused on strategies that offer unbeatable ROI and long-term business success. The Brains offers PPC, content marketing, lead generation and SEO services among others.

