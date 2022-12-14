Air Purifier Market size will grow to USD 24.06 billion by 2029 : GreyViews

Air Purifier Market Size By Technology (High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Ionic Filters, Activated Carbon, and Others), By Application (Commercial, Residential, and Industrial), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Air Purifier Market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the air purifier market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the technology, application, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global air purifier market are Honeywell International, Inc., IQAir, Whirlpool Corporation, Dyson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Unilever PLC, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Electronics, Sharp Electronics Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Carrier among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide air purifier market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

An air purifier or air cleaner removes pollutants from the air in a room to improve indoor air quality. These items are usually marketed as aiding allergy and asthma sufferers, as well as reducing or eliminating secondhand smoke. Air purifiers with commercial ratings can be found in the medical, industrial, and commercial sectors. They can be manufactured as standalone devices or as larger units that can be coupled to an air handler unit (AHU) or an HVAC unit. Air purifiers can be used in industrial settings to purify the air before processing. Pressure swing adsorbers or other adsorption technologies are widely used for this. An air purifier, which should not be confused with an air ioniser or an air humidifier, can be used as a preventive or therapeutic measure in closed offices, open spaces, coworking spaces, shops, hair salons, hotels, or restaurants, as well as in medical and paramedical settings. It impacts people and businesses who have no evident problems but want to protect their health, the health of those around them, or the health of their employees. In this way, the indoor air purifier corresponds to the current societal and health concerns about air quality.

Scope of Air Purifier Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Technology, Application and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Honeywell International, Inc., IQAir, Whirlpool Corporation, Dyson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Unilever PLC, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Electronics, Sharp Electronics Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Carrier among others.

Segmentation Analysis

High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The technology segment is high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA), ionic filters, activated carbon, and others. The high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. HEPA filters are particularly effective at capturing airborne particles such as pollen, dust, smoke, and bio-contaminants. The better efficiency and dependability of HEPA filters in eliminating airborne particles would most likely help them acquire traction on the global market. Activated carbon or activated charcoal filters are made up of small particles of carbon in the form of powdered blocks or granules that have been suitably treated with oxygen to open the pores of the carbon atoms. As a result, the carbon becomes porous and has a bigger surface area, increasing its ability to trap airborne particles. Odours and gases from cooking, mould, chemicals, pets, and smoke can be absorbed by these filters.

The commercial segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The application segment includes commercial, residential, and industrial. The commercial segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Commercial environments where air purifiers are employed include hospitals, workplaces, hotels, schools, theatres, malls, conference centres, and other recreational facilities. Air purifiers with activated carbon and HEPA are used in hotels and restaurants to eliminate smoke, odour, and airborne particles from the air, improving the quality of the air in the areas. Allergens, airborne pathogens, and odour are removed from the air utilizing air purifiers in dentistry and medical laboratories, veterinary hospitals, boarding kennels, animal kennels, clinics, and hospitals to preserve indoor air quality for both patients and personnel working in these facilities. The ability of air purifiers to reduce the transmission of infectious diseases has enhanced their demand at several healthcare institutions throughout the world during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the LPG Tanker include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia-Pacific region witnessed a major share. Commercial environments where air purifiers are employed include hospitals, workplaces, hotels, schools, theatres, malls, conference centres, and other recreational facilities. Air purifiers with activated carbon and HEPA are used in hotels and restaurants to eliminate smoke, odour, and airborne particles from the air, improving the quality of the air in the areas. Allergens, airborne pathogens, and odour are removed from the air utilizing air purifiers in dentistry and medical laboratories, veterinary hospitals, boarding kennels, animal kennels, clinics, and hospitals to preserve indoor air quality for both patients and personnel working in these facilities. The ability of air purifiers to reduce the transmission of infectious diseases has enhanced their demand at several healthcare institutions throughout the world during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany’s air purifiers market size was valued at USD 1.01 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.60 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2029. As a result of expanding urbanization, urban air pollution, and dangerous emissions from industrial vehicles, the country's air purifier industry will continue to expand rapidly. People's daily lives and digital lives are becoming increasingly linked in Germany. Every day, people use devices and sophisticated technologies. The growth in demand for smart air purifiers is being spurred in large part by new technology. With the increasing speed of daily living, there is a growing interest in using automation to perform mundane chores.

China

China’s air purifiers market size was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to

reach USD 3.78 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2029. Consumers who are concerned about their health and an increase in airborne illnesses are driving industrial growth in the area. Air pollution caused by industry has become a severe hazard to both people's and the environment's health. Air purifiers are becoming increasingly popular as diseases are spreading and air quality deteriorates. Despite the current rush of technological breakthroughs, air purifiers have always been viewed as a carryover from the developed to the emerging or middle classes.

India

India’s air purifiers market size was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.16 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2029. In the Indian market, rising pollution levels and an increase in cases of airborne illnesses are driving product demand. Indians are increasingly utilizing air purifiers to improve the quality of the air in their homes. Groundwater contamination caused by expanding urbanization and industry is driving up demand for air purifiers.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rise in pollution.

