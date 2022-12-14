CBT Announces their Inaugural IoT Transformation Leader of the Year Award for 2022

Ashish Agrawal, Head of Enterprise Platforms and Services of KONE wins top honors

/EIN News/ -- Orange, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBT, a premier, woman-owned Domain Expert Integrator, announced its first annual IoT Transformation Leader of the Year Award. The award recognizes an IoT Transformation Leader who led a large-scale transformation utilizing IoT technologies over the past year, with demonstrable and measurable impact. The IoT Transformation Leader shortlist and the winner was determined through an open call for nominations, with submissions evaluated by a panel of judges. Ashish Agrawal, Head of Enterprise Platforms and Services of KONE received the top honors. Runners-up were Alex Bertram, Industry & Innovation Lead, Australian Automation & Robotics Precinct, and Warren Pruitt, VP Global Engineering Services, Colgate-Palmolive / Hill’s Pet Food.

IoT technologies function as the global infrastructure for our information society, enabling advanced services to interconnect things based on existing and evolving communication technologies. The global Internet of Things (IoT) market size is forecasted to be $478 billion in 2022, with an expected CAGR of 26.4% through 2029 according to Fortune Business Intelligence. As an industry leader in implementing award-winning IoT solutions at scale, CBT curated both a list of the Top 100 IoT Influencers as well as the Top IoT Transformation Leader of the Year based on their experiences and point of view.

The IoT Transformation Leader was scored based on, but not limited to: scope of vision, achieving measurable and desired outcomes in bringing technology, people, and processes together, interoperability of data sources and applications, decision support, change management, and data trustworthiness. As a women owned and operated business, CBT is committed to diversity. We extensively reached out to the IoT Community but did not receive any nominations for women or those who self-identify as female. We are working to change this in the future.

About Ashish Agrawal’s Transformation Project at KONE:

KONE is an elevator engineering company that employs over 60,000 people headquartered near Helsinki, Finland. KONE’s mission is to improve the flow of urban life and began its digital strategy a few years ago with offerings like 24/7 Connected Services, Digital Experience Elevators powered by APIs, and Office Flow Solutions. KONE’s ambition was to foster a building ecosystem of connected users, customers, employees, and its products (elevators & escalators). To achieve this, KONE required an open, flexible and global platform that easily integrates across any ecosystem solution.

Mr. Agrawal was the visionary behind setting up KONE’s Digital Platform Renewal Project, which provides real-time data from KONE-connected elevators, People Flow solutions and KONE enterprise applications. Mr. Agrawal was instrumental from conception to design, leading a program with over 500 people, both employees, and partners, and multi-locations, including virtual during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. Project ROI included productivity gains, sales growth of lifts in service (LIS), and differentiation from their competition.

Judges for the Transformation Leader Award:

Kelly Ireland, Founder, CEO, and CTO of CBT

Jeff Winter, Industry Executive, Manufacturing Microsoft

Dr. Tom Bradicich, VP, HP Fellow, Global Head of Edge and IoT Software, HPE

Maribel Lopez, Founder, and Principal Analyst, Lopez Research

Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content Executive Editor, The Channel Company

Preston Johnson, Solutions Manager, Condition Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance

Sean McCoy, Worker Safety and Security Solutions Manager, CBT

Meghan Petersen, Enterprise Account Manager, CBT

“As a recognized industry advisor and thought leader for IoT, CBT is thrilled to name Ashish Agrawal as the Top IoT Transformation Leader of 2022,” said Kelly Ireland, Founder, CEO, and CTO, of CBT. “We would also like to recognize our stellar first runners-up, Alex Bertram of Australian Automation & Robotics Precinct, and Warren Pruitt of Colgate-Palmolive / Hill’s Pet Food. Lastly thank you to all the thought leaders who applied to this award, we wish to express our gratitude for being part of our community and look forward to all we will accomplish together.”

“I am thrilled to receive this award,” said Ashish Agrawal. “This award is a recognition of the KONE Technology & Innovation team that joined on a mission with me to transform KONE’s Digital Platform which is at the heart of connectivity and innovation for digital products and services through real-time IoT-connected elevators. Thank you, CBT, for the recognition of work.”

To learn more about the CBT IoT Award Community, check out the CBT list of the Top 100 IoT Influencers for 2022 based on our industry viewpoint and experiences.

About CBT

CBT is a premier, woman-owned Domain Expert Integrator breaking the mold of traditional technology solution design. Our digital transformation strategies bridge the gap between information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) to provide business outcomes across the entirety of an organization. From the CIO to the COO, to Digital Transformation Leadership and everyone in between, we deliver solutions that unite these unique business cultures for collective success in today’s data-driven economy.

At CBT, we take our tagline to heart: Delivering Technology with a Human Touch. We put people at the center of our process, products, and technology solutions. With the focus areas of the Internet of Things, IT/OT Convergence, and HPC and Analytics, we’re ready to take your innovation initiatives from ideas to execution. Learn more at www.cbtechinc.com.

Follow CBT: Twitter and LinkedIn

Copyright ©2022 CBT, Inc. All rights reserved.

Jocelyn DeGance CBT 888-241-7585 cbtmarketing@cbtechinc.com