The Adoption Of Automation Is Expected To Drive The Growth Of Citizen Services AI Market At A Rate Of More Than 48% As Per The Business Research Company's Citizen Services AI Global Market Report 2022

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research on the citizen services AI market, the increasing adoption of automation is expected to drive the growth of the citizen services AI market. Automation refers to technological applications where the amount of human input is reduced and covers a variety of applications, such as home automation, IT automation, and business process automation. Citizen services AI uses different automation resources that enable tasks that formerly required human intelligence, such as interpreting speech, text, or image content, searching for patterns and anomalies, to be handled by artificial intelligence. According to a survey on Automating with Intelligence conducted by Deloitte, a UK-based professional services company, in 2021, intelligent automation adoption significantly increased by 15% in 2020 over the previous year, with 73% of respondents beginning their journeys. More organizations are turning to automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning as they continue to pivot and adapt in response to the pandemic. Therefore, the increased adoption of automation will drive the citizen services AI market.



The global citizen services AI market size is expected to grow from $2.05 billion in 2021 to $3.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49.99%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The citizen services AI market share is expected to grow to $15.09 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48.81%.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the citizen services AI market. Major market players are focusing on creating innovative technologies and integrating machine learning into their products for citizen services. For instance, in March 2019, SwiftStack, a US-based company that supplies multi-cloud data storage and management, introduced customer-proven edge-to-core-to-cloud solution that enables large-scale artificial intelligence/machine and deep learning (AI/ML/DL) workflows. SwiftStack's AI/ML solution offers massive parallelism and throughput in storage required for ingesting, training, and inferencing and data services like tagging, search, and metadata management to support AI/ML workflows. The solution also incorporates public clouds to benefit from cloud bursting and scale economies while data is protected on-premises.

Major players in the citizen services ai market are Accenture, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Amazon Web Services Inc, IBM, Intel Corporation, Microsoft, NVIDIA Corporation, Pegasystems Inc, Servicenow, Oracle, Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, ADDO AI, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Hyland Software Inc, Cloudbeds, FUJITSU, Wipro Limited, Infosys Limited, Newgen Software Technologies Limited, Allerin Tech Pvt Ltd, AntWorks and Genesys and Alfresco Software Inc.

The global citizen services AI market segmentation is categorized by technology into machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), image processing, face recognition; by application into traffic and transportation management, healthcare, public safety, utilities, other applications.

North America was the largest region in the citizen services AI market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the citizen services AI research are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Citizen Services AI Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide citizen services AI market forecast size and growth, citizen services AI market segments, citizen services AI market trends, drivers and restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in its competitive landscape section for over 3,000 industry reports, covering more than 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

