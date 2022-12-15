Charles "Chuck" Andrews, Founder/Chairman, "Friends Of Chuck", Talks About His Best Selling Amazon Book, “YES, S.I.R.”

"In The Boardroom" on SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

We are honored to chat today with Chuck Andrews about his best selling book on Amazon, “YES, S.I.R.” We highly recommend this great read - you will benefit from these networking tips!” — Martin Eli, Publisher

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: It’s truly a pleasure, and an honor, to chat with you today Chuck ! You are, arguably, one of the most well-known, most respected and most recognized personalities in the entire security industry. And now, you’ve added “Best-Selling Amazon Author” (https://tinyurl.com/3k6u2sf5) to your incredible list of immensely impressive credentials. Before we talk about your book, YES, S.I.R. , please share with our readers here an overview of your background and journey.

Charles "Chuck" Andrews: I always knew what I wanted to do when I started as a Law Enforcement Police Explorer at the young age of 13 in TEXAS! For 6 years before turning 19 years-of-age when I became a Texas Peace Officer, I logged over 4,000 hours on patrol working with police officers on patrol, in the jail, communications, crime prevention and more learning the law enforcement trade. What I really learned was HUMAN BEINGS, the Good, the Bad and the Ugly. In doing so, I learned that people (relationships) were the key to everything.....and this still holds true today in 2022 and beyond! As I worked my way thru the Law Enforcement field, I found myself quickly in the CRIME PREVENTION vertical working closely with citizens and businesses. It was clear to me that preventing crime was more important than reacting to it for all the obvious reasons, and the good-will and cooperation in developing RELATIONSHIPS was key to all of it, both short and long term for the good of the community. After completing a great career, I moved on to a Chief of Police role and then eventually fulltime in the private security industry as a CSO. While acting as a CSO, my network grew and I formed the Friends of Chuck (FOC) to harness more formally, with a brand, all things RELATIONSHIPS. It has now grown some 10 years later as the largest private network of security leaders and practitioners in the World....all driven by relationships! Today, you will find me sitting on Boards of companies inventing new technologies and innovations, investing in tomorrow's security innovation, using my YES, S.I.R. philosophy of Strategy to develop new companies, and acting as an Advisor to several companies on how to grow across the World. Today, I continue to work with the movers and shakers of industry with the end goal of "moving the needle" with security technology to improve products, people and purpose across the globe"

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: We read with great interest on Amazon ((https://tinyurl.com/3k6u2sf5 ) , “Former Chief of Police and current Global Security Influencer, Charles “Chuck” Andrews knows a thing or two about building a career through networking. YES, S.I.R., will guide you through Chuck’s proven methods of using Strategy, Intelligence, and Relationships to become the ultimate security influencer.” Please share with us, Chuck, what motivated you to write YES, S.I.R. and what are the most important benefits you hope that readers will “takeaway” from reading it?

Charles "Chuck" Andrews: "Everybody wants to write a book and share their experiences, knowledge and expertise, at some point in life. I put it off for 20 years and regret that. Well, I finally stopped making excuses and finished it....but, with a twist to benefit others. In writing the book, the idea was to share what really worked for me so others could use the same formula to benefit them. But, as I said, there was a twist, to wit: Friends of Chuck (FOC) PUBLICATIONS! I wrote the book with the intent of starting another company to help others ALSO write a book. Writing a book is hard, time consuming and costly....this is why others are not writing books. So, I used YES, S.I.R as a test case to lower the barriers to success by developing a book-writing methodology for the Security, Law Enforcement and Military community at low cost, and ease of writing with a great team to support them! To date, in the first 3 months of the release of YES, S.I.R., 6 people have signed to do a book under the FOC Publications label!!! #yeehaw Encouraged by YES, S.I.R, well, Yes SIR you too can now have the help to literally assist you with writing a book and making it affordable.

As for some of the takeaways with the book, you will find nuggets of gold with how to use LinkedIn as a powerful tool, why Maintenance is so critical and finally, Social Media should be used, well, correctly and consistently! There are many other benefits as well throughout the book, order one today and find out more!"

CLICK HERE to order YES, S.I.R. https://tinyurl.com/3k6u2sf5

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Full disclosure, Chuck…our team here read the entire book, cover to cover. “YES, S.I.R.” is a great read about your incredible journey in the security space, starting at the age of seven (7), and through many life altering events…..some life-threatening, some life-saving events, and some very funny, touching and heart-warming stories as well. Let’s do a deep dive here into the Chapters of YES, S.I.R. Please give us a thumb-nail overview of the YES, S.I.R. Chapters.

Charles "Chuck" Andrews: Chapter 1 is called "Junior Pig", and for good reason. In the 1960's and 1970's police officers were called PIGS! It was a time of post-Vietnam protests and other civil unrest in the country. As such, as a police Explorer, well, we just became known as the Junior version of a PIG, thus a Junior Pig! My friends in school used to harass me about hanging out with the Cops and thus, they used the words often. I didn't really care, as I was a big kid and peer pressure didn't ever sway me from doing the right thing or change my behavior!

Chapter 2 4,000 Hours and Then Some....I spent a lot of time on patrol way before I was a legal adult at the age of 18. If you're a LEO person, think of it as the World's longest FTO program! One of the things I mention in Chapter 2 is the time I spent with Clint Hackney, almost 2 years of riding solo with him. He wrote the Foreword in my book and helped me develop the unique skills necessary in becoming the best Public Servant (police officer) possible. Clint was responsible for my foundation as a police explorer, skills and lessons I still use today!

Chapter 3 A Dark Truck at 2AM...at the ripe of age of 19 I became a TEXAS Peace Officer....the only real change was I strapped on a Model 19 .357, from being a Police Explorer and was acting now under color of Law as a Commissioned Peace Officer, to enforce the Texas Penal Code and Code of Criminal Procedure. Well, someone at 2AM wanted to end my career and life early, and I talk about that in the book. But not for my 4,000 hours as a Police Explorer and the training by Clint Hackney, I may not be typing this right now! Read all about it.

and please CLICK HERE to order your copy of YES, S.I.R. https://tinyurl.com/3k6u2sf5

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: We’ve been talking this far about the security industry but it seems to us that YES, S.I.R., and especially the parts about building relationships and networks, have much broader appeal for any businessman or businesswoman in any vertical. Care to elaborate?

Charles "Chuck" Andrews: Indeed, you would be correct. Though I focus YES, S.I.R. for the Security Industry, Law Enforcement and Military folks.....it can and would apply across all industries because RELATIONSHIPS are the nexus of all of it. If you read this book and apply it as a car salesman, HR person, retail sales, or anyone for that matter, RELATIONSHIPS apply and thus, it's learnings, lessons and best practices will only help you be more successful in your World. Pick up a copy on Amazon today, it's a $19.99 investment in you and your future.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Let’s talk about Friends Of Chuck (FOC) for a moment.

One will read on www.FriendsOfChuck.Com, that, “Friends Of Chuck (FOC) is a professional security network group that exists for the purposes of networking, locating employment, exchanging business opportunities, discovering new emerging security technologies and sharing the information that FOC members like you, your companies and your organization need to know! The FOC is an extensively broad network of 100,000+ Friends Of Chuck security professionals across the globe. The common connection is that you know CHUCK and CHUCK knows you!”

A network of over 100,000 globally! I realize you do things BIG is Texas !! 100,000 is really BIG !!! Please share with us the incredible evolution and growth of FOC !

Charles "Chuck" Andrews: I'm from TEXAS, no explanation necessary, right? LOL....well, I've been collecting RELATIONSHIPS (business cards) since the early 1970's as a kid. I have a few remarkable ones as well I could mention. With the help of MySpace, Facebook and now LinkedIn, this made it all possible to reach these numbers, globally. I built a unique database that helps me manage Friends of Chuck, as well!

It's not the gathering that is critical here, but it is the MAINTENANCE of those relationships that is key. This is where the hard work begins, and never ends. In my book, I strongly share the importance and criticality of "maintenance", something that society, people and businesses regularly FAIL. I recognized this delta a long time ago thanks to my Dad and ensure it's relevance in all that I do. I contribute a large part of my success to "maintenance" as well. The books spells it out...

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Any success stories you care to mention here about the unique and powerful effectiveness of your network?

Charles "Chuck" Andrews: There is one particular story that puts the power of RELATIONSHIPS into context, let me share.....I was at a security conference a few years ago, it was the year that Puerto Rico got wiped out by a Hurricane. After walking all day, I think my phone said 10 miles that day on the conference show floor, I was walking back late to my hotel room as the conference center and the hotel were connected. Because my cowboy hat is my "moniker" and "beacon of friendship" you can see it from afar......true story! It's the only real black-colored 20X hat for sure out of the 20,000 attendees!

Well, this gentleman who apparently knew me by reputation in industry as Friends of Chuck was yelling at me to talk, and needed a few minutes of my time. I was truly exhausted, but as I always do, I make the time for folks......it's what I do! He started to tell me the story of how their huge security contract was in jeopardy due to the lack of resources to get into Puerto Rico. Of course, its plane or boat, pick one....no walking or driving to Puerto Rico! In short, he said he could not find a boat or plane to move people, resources, equipment and more as all the resources had dried up with others also doing the same thing. I told him I would make a few phone calls......2 hours later, a C130 was landing at an undisclosed location to load-up......and then off they went to save the contract with supplies, people and resources. What is the value of this? How did I do this? Again, it was all about the R = RELATIONSHIPS! If you get my book, YES, S.I.R., the letter R will tell you all about it.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thank you again for joining us today, Chuck, we look forward to more updates from you in the near future !

CLICK HERE to order YES, S.I.R. https://tinyurl.com/3k6u2sf5

