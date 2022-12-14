CHILD EXPLOITATION UNIT

In Bexar County, Gregory Scott Roth was arrested on November 30 on one count of possession of child pornography. Child Exploitation Unit (“CEU”) investigators executed a search warrant at Roth’s residence, where Roth was located and arrested. Several electronic devices belonging to Roth were seized to be examined by the OAG Digital Forensics Unit. This case was received as a National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (“NCMEC”) CyberTipline report involving the upload of child pornography to an online account.

In Burnett County, Jackson Ray Smith was arrested on November 17 on one count of possession of child pornography. CEU investigators executed a search warrant at Smith’s residence, where Smith was located and arrested. Investigators seized multiple digital media devices to be examined by the Digital Forensics Unit. Smith was interviewed by investigators and admitted ownership of the accounts and the existence of contraband material on his cellular telephone. During an on-site preview of Smith’s digital media devices, files of child pornography were discovered. This case was received from multiple NCMEC CyberTipline reports involving the upload of child pornography to a social media account.

In Robertson County, Carson Kent was arrested on November 16 on five counts of possession of child pornography. CEU investigators executed a search warrant at Kent’s residence and seized multiple digital devices for examination by the Digital Forensics Unit. Kent confessed to downloading, viewing, and distributing files of child pornography during an in-custody interview. This case was received from four NCMEC CyberTipline reports involving the upload of child pornography files to online accounts.

FUGITIVE APPREHENSION UNIT

In Bell County, Robert Sanders was arrested on November 17 for violating the terms of his parole by incurring technical violations. Sanders was previously convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to 40 years in prison.

In Bexar County, a 16-year-old juvenile female was arrested on November 30 on an outstanding warrant for capital murder as a juvenile. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio assisted with the arrest.

In Bexar County, Isaac Martinez was arrested on November 28 for a supervised release violation related to the possession of cocaine. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio assisted with the arrest.

In Bexar County, Victor Vernon Harlan was arrested on November 28 on outstanding warrants for five counts of sexual assault of a child. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio assisted with the arrest.

In Bexar County, John Jacob Cardenas, a confirmed Crips gang member, was arrested on November 28 for violating the terms of his parole by incurring technical violations. Cardenas also had an additional warrant for a supervised release violation related to the possession of a weapon. Cardenas was previously convicted of murder and sentenced to 30 years in prison. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio assisted with the arrest.

In Bexar County, Darryl Lamar Bee, a confirmed Crips gang member, was arrested on November 22 for violating the terms of his parole by failing a urinalysis. Bee was previously convicted of murder and sentenced to 50 years in prison.

In Bexar County, Daniel Hernandez was arrested on November 21 for violating the terms of his parole by testing positive for narcotics and moving from his residence without prior approval. Hernandez was previously convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and sentenced to eight years in prison.

In Cherokee County, Thomas Clayton Voyles was arrested on November 29 on outstanding warrants for possession of a controlled substance, bond violation, theft with prior convictions, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force and the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department assisted with the arrest.

In Dallas County, Eric Alexander Bray, a confirmed Gangster Disciples gang member, was arrested on November 18 for violating the terms of his parole by failing to report. Bray was previously convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sentenced to four years in prison.

In Dallas County, Stacy Lamont Stevenson was arrested on November 16 on two outstanding warrants for manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance. This arrest was made following a request for assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In Denton County, Christian Carmona was arrested on November 28 by the Little Elm Police Department after information leading to the arrest was provided by the Fugitive Apprehension Unit. Carmona had outstanding warrants for two counts of indecency with a child where there was sexual contact.

In Fort Bend County, Saul Loreto Villalobos, a confirmed Houston Tango Blast gang member, was arrested on November 16 on two outstanding warrants for engaging in organized criminal activity. The arrest was made following a request for assistance from the Prosecution Assistance Unit.

In Galveston County, Darnell Calhoun was arrested on November 21 on an outstanding warrant for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14. The Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force assisted with the arrest.

In Galveston County, Jordan Rashaud Banks was arrested on November 16 on outstanding warrants for conspiracy to possess or distribute both methamphetamine and cocaine. The Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force assisted with the arrest.

In Harris County, Jahem Ezra Gaston was arrested on November 30 on two outstanding warrants for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. The Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force assisted with the arrest.

In Harris County, Eric Wayne Votaw was arrested on November 29 for violating the terms of his parole by absconding. Votaw was previously convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

In Harris County, Calvin William Bentrup was arrested on November 29 for violating the terms of his parole by absconding. Bentrup was previously convicted of aggravated sexual assault and sentenced to life in prison.

In Harris County, Michael David Bouchillon was arrested on November 29 for failing to register as a sex offender. Bouchillon was previously convicted of three counts of committing an indecent act on a child under 16, three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child under 16, and three counts of sodomy of a child under 16. He was sentenced to twenty years in prison. The United States Marshals Service, Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force assisted with the arrest.

In Harris County, Javar Donta Houston, Jr. was arrested on November 28 on outstanding warrants for theft with previous convictions, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, credit or debit card abuse, burglary of a habitation, and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. The Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force assisted with the arrest.

In Harris County, Elijah Germaine Concepcion was arrested on November 18 for engaging in organized crime. The Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force assisted with this arrest.

In Harris County, Gerardo Quijada-Soto, an illegal alien and member of the Gulf Cartel, was arrested on November 18 on an outstanding warrant for trafficking of a person. The arrest was made following a request for assistance from the OAG Human Trafficking Unit. During the arrest, Quijada-Soto was found to be in possession of a 9mm semi-automatic handgun, and subsequent new charges are being pursued. The Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force and the Harris County Precinct Two Constable’s Office assisted with the arrest.

In Harris County, Jose Luis Mendiola was arrested on November 17 on an outstanding warrant for murder. The United States Marshals Service, Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force assisted with the arrest.

In Harris County, Robert Francis Kennedy was arrested on November 16 for violating the terms of his parole by failing to attend mandated sex offender classes. Kennedy was previously convicted of two counts of possession of child pornography and sentenced to five years in prison.

In Hays County, Ayden Valdez was arrested on November 30 on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio assisted with the arrest.

In Llano County, John Paul Myers was arrested on November 16 for violating the terms of his parole by incurring a new charge of criminally negligent homicide. Myers was previously convicted of two counts of possession or transportation of chemicals with the intent to manufacture a controlled substance and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

In Smith County, Brent Gregory Moore, a confirmed Aryan Brotherhood gang member, was arrested on November 29 for violating the terms of his parole by acquiring a new criminal charge. Moore had an outstanding warrant for injury with intent. Moore was previously convicted of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and sentenced to 20 years in prison. The Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest.

In Smith County, Shoantavion Shanaee Thacker was arrested on November 18 on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted with the arrest.

In Tarrant County, Michael Shipman, a confirmed Crips gang member, was arrested on November 29 for violating the terms of his parole by failing to report an address change. Shipman was previously convicted of murder with intent and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

In Tarrant County, Anthony Jordan Patterson, a confirmed Pagan Motorcycle gang member, was arrested on November 29 for violating his probation terms after being charged with murder. This arrest was made after a request for assistance from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office and the Fort Worth Police Department.

In Tarrant County, Charles Prichard was arrested on November 22 for violating the terms of his parole by absconding. Prichard was previously convicted of possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to four years in prison.

In Tarrant County, Latonya Charisse Jackson was arrested on November 21 for violating the terms of her parole by incurring an ankle monitor violation. Jackson was previously convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sentenced to four years in prison.

In Travis County, James Hunsinger was arrested on November 30 for violating the terms of his parole after receiving a dangerous drugs charge. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin assisted with the arrest.

In Travis County, Jaquille Carl Chefney was arrested on November 28 on two outstanding warrants for aggravated sexual assault and arson, as well as an additional warrant for probation violation. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin assisted with the arrest.

In Travis County, Victoria Williams was arrested on November 28 on an outstanding warrant for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin assisted with the arrest.

In Travis County, Tajuan Brooks was arrested on November 18 on an outstanding warrant for a federal probation violation after being charged with possession with intent to distribute. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin assisted with the arrest.

In Williamson County, Dwayne Shaw was arrested on November 30 for violating the terms of his parole by incurring curfew violations. Shaw was previously convicted of burglary of a habitat and sentenced to five years of probation. Probation was later revoked, and he was sentenced to two years in prison.

In Williamson County, Christopher McNabb was arrested on November 18 on an outstanding warrant for a federal probation violation after being charged with possession of weapons. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin assisted with the arrest.