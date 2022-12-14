RV-DE-FENDER leaders in Recreational Vehicle safety announce major breakthrough in preventing major damage from blowouts
By preventing tire blowouts in travel trailers and fifth wheels, severe damage to wheel wells and accidents are avoided, potentially saving lives.
I had enough faith to test this on my own RV. I had 100% belief that this thing works. After successful tests, we really knew we had something special.”SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zack Patterson, Greg Bowen, and Todd Smith announce a significant breakthrough in RV safety that protects towable units like travel trailers and fifth wheels from damage after a tire blowout. Named The RV-DE-FENDER, it limits space between the tire and the RV absorbing and redirecting the brunt of the destructive force if/when a blowout occurs. The system mounts directly to the trailer axle and fits closely around each tire on various trailers and fifth wheels.
— Zack Patterson
It is designed to limit damage in 3 separate stages. The initial stage of the protection contains the explosive power caused by a blowout. The second stage is to protect the rest of the RV from debris produced by the blown tire. The third stage of protection offered by the RV-DE-FENDER is providing "peace of mind" for future blowouts. Towable units are prone to extreme damages from tire failure, potentially causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage to the
RV owner and other drivers on the road.
Not only does this cost hard-earned money, but repairs on a towable RV can take months, even longer, or in some cases, even completely total RVs. After repairs, RVs are never the same and can adversely affect the value of the RV owner's investment. According to United Tires, "An average of 33,000 accidents happen annually because of tires, according to the National Transportation Safety Board."
The RV-DE-FENDER is made of Cold Rolled Steel, built, and tested for fitment and durability. The system is built with zero compromises and contains the whipping rubber and flying debris caused by a blown tire at freeway speeds for extended driving time. This gives you time to find a SAFE place to pull over and change your tire.
Zack Patterson, Greg Bowen, and Todd Smith grew up camping in RVs and have all experienced the frustration of dealing with a flat tire that changed trips, ruined the fun, and stolen family memories. When Covid closed things down, Greg pulled out drawings done years prior, approached Zack and Todd, and began working on a solution for the towable RV tire blowout nightmare. At that time, there were options to try and prevent blowouts, but nothing that gave the RV owner complete peace of mind, and the blowout was an accepted problem. In an interview with Zack, he stated, "We crawled under hundreds of trailers to find a way to mount a safety device that would protect the trailer after a tire blowout. We realized that there are a lot of different configurations under trailers with wiring, hydraulics, propane lines, shocks, and other obstacles, which caused problems for mounting our original design". Todd came up with the idea to mount our system directly to the trailer axle eliminating nearly all the obstacles and giving us a way to build a more universal product that fit a wide range of trailers. Zack brought his engineering mind along with his creativity, elevating the RV-DE-FENDER to its current design for maximum effectiveness.
RV-DE-FENDER was brought to life, and the team set out to test their product. They worked-out issues and battle-tested their product until they saw the results they were looking for. Zack stated, "I had enough faith to test this on my own RV. I had 100% belief that this thing works. After successful tests, we really knew we had something special."
In September 2022, the team received a Patent and locked down a registered trademark for RV-DE-FENDER. The years of designing, testing, and improving their system produced a badly needed product in the towable RV market. Every year families gather to go out into the world and make memories. Camping is a keystone in making these memories and maintaining relationships with distant friends and family. Year after year, tire blowouts cut these trips short
and send families back home to sit on the couch.
Mike Pahl, the service manager at Legacy RV Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, met the RV-DE-FENDER team at a "ride for life charity event" and instantly believed in the product. Mike immediately had them installed on his personal 5th wheel. "What RV-DE-FENDER has created is something that allows you to have a violent and prolonged tire failure, with a minimum of damage, so you can pull over and put your spare tire on and continue to your destination without losing a single day. The RV-DE-FENDER series are indestructible as well as a stylish addition to any towable coach," Mike said, "The owners that have come in to get their unit repaired from a blowout almost always leave with the RV-DE-FENDER system protecting them everywhere they go."
The RV-DE-FENDER series has given many RVers a well-deserved rest from the worries of damage due to tire failure. Horror stories have been told of blowouts causing fatal crashes and ruining lives. This product helps reduce this outcome by a staggering amount. RV-DE-FENDER aims to partner with dealers so that people can choose to have them installed on their units. "Our greatest goal is to have the RV-DE-FENDER be an OEM option that could be installed on every towable RV," stated Zack Patterson.
The RV-DE-FENDER team is working to expand its product line while saving you precious dollars on tire blowout damage, protecting you and your rig for years to come. Get yours now! Visit htttps://rv-de-fender.com
