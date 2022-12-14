Automotive Lubricants Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 115.2 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 5.01% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Automotive Lubricants Market.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, “ Automotive Lubricants Market ” By Product (Engine Oil, Gear Oil, Grease, and Others), By Type (Mineral Oil Lubricants, Synthetic Oil Lubricants, Semi-Synthetic Lubricants, and others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light-Weighted Commercial Vehicles, Heavy-Weighted Commercial Vehicles, and others), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Automotive Lubricants Market size was USD 82.9 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 115.2 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.01% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=30046

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Automotive Lubricants Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Automotive Lubricants Market Overview

Car performance is improved and automotive parts are protected when friction between surfaces and points of contact, is reduced. Additionally, it might be used to move particles, transmit forces, heat, or cool surfaces. The lubricant serves two crucial functions. Controlling wear and friction is one. It is accomplished by using a Lubricants film to divide two interacting machine surfaces. The lubricant creates a layer that lessens friction so that there isn't immediate metal-on-metal contact. Controlling temperature plays a significant significance as well.

At the location where the components interact, heat is produced. This heat can be absorbed by the lubricant, carried away from the component, and released in a sump or a cooler. Transportation equipment, industrial equipment, boats, metalworking oil, etc. all use lubricants extensively. For instance, the Gulf has created a variety of automotive lubricants for tractors, light and large commercial vehicles, bikes, scooters, and cars, including engine oils, gear oils, greases, and advantages. Windshield wiper blades, sunroofs, and windows are all reliably weather-protected by specialist lubricants. Additionally, they are employed for power transmission, heat transfer, and rust and corrosion protection.

The automotive lubricants market is expanding because of increased consumer spending power, rising high-performance vehicle specifications, and rising vehicle demand. For instance, the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers reports that global car manufacturing rose from 58.3 million in 2010 to 72.1 million in 2016. The demand for lubricants is rising along with the demand for vehicles.

In order to ensure the proper and improved performance of consumer and industrial vehicles, automotive lubricants are essential. For instance, tractor engine oil not only safeguards and ensures the high performance of the tractor in service climate and field conditions but also makes it easier for better hardware compatibility. Additionally, the market is experiencing expansion due to steps done by vendors to increase the manufacturing of passenger and commercial cars as well as to strengthen the protection of automotive systems.

Additionally, as smaller and more sophisticated automotive systems become more prevalent, the demand for low-viscosity and better-performing lubricants rises, creating a huge opportunity for the market. The development of the market, however, may be hampered by advancements in vehicle technology and the limited impact of electric vehicles. Because of their numerous advantages, including higher fuel efficiency, synthetic lubricants are becoming more widely used in the automotive industry.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The “Global Automotive Lubricants Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The “Global Automotive Lubricants Market” study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Exxon Mobil, BP Plc, Chevron, SINOPEC, Valvoline, Total, Royal Dutch Shell, Amsoil Inc, Motul, and SK Lubricants.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Automotive Lubricants Market into Product, Type, Vehicle Type, and Geography.

Automotive Lubricants Market, by Product Engine Oil Gear Oil Grease Others

Automotive Lubricants Market, by Type Mineral Oil Lubricants Synthetic Oil Lubricants Semi-Synthetic Lubricants Others

Automotive Lubricants Market, by Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Light-Weighted Commercial Vehicles Heavy-Weighted Commercial Vehicles Others

Automotive Lubricants Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Friction Modifiers Market By Type (Organic Friction Modifiers, Inorganic Friction Modifiers), By Application (Transportation Lubricants, Industrial Lubricants), By Geography, And Forecast

Lubricant Additives Market By Type (Viscosity Index Improvers, Detergents, Dispersers, Corrosion Inhibitors), By Application (Automotive, Industrial), By Geography, And Forecast

Synthetic Lubricants Market By Type (PAG, Silicones, Esters, PAO), By Application (Metal Working Fluids, Engine Oil, Process Oil), By End User (Automobile, Food Processing, Construction), By Geography, And Forecast

Automotive Die Casting Lubricants Consumption Market By Product (Die Lubricants, Plunger Lubricants, Other), By Application (Hot Chamber Machines, Cold chamber Machines), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 10 Automotive Lubricant Companies doling out solutions to vehicle industry

Visualize Automotive Lubricants Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance and use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter